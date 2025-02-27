EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Being Used as Anorexia Site 'Thinspiration' After Already-Skeletal Actor, 29, Bragged He Had to PUT ON A Massive Amount of Weight to Play Ultra Skinny Bob Dylan in Oscar-Tipped 'A Complete Unknown' Hit
Super-skinny Timothée Chalamet has sparked a new anorexia craze after revealing he put on a whopping 20lbs to play rail-thin Bob Dylan.
His images are being shared on social media pages and the dark web, on so-called 'ano-spo' sites dedicated to promoting deadly anorexia-style thinning techniques, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Deluded fans are swapping images of their body shapes online – far are too upsetting for this news outlet to publish – after he confessed he needed to add a ton of weight to play the folk hero.
A source told us: "The trend inspired by Timothée Chalamet has prompted some fans to adopt increasingly unhealthy body ideals, with a worrying focus on extreme thinness. Disturbing images are emerging on pro-Anorexia and pro-Bulimia websites, depicting individuals whose appearances suggest serious health issues, yet they believe they are embodying a desirable aesthetic influenced by contemporary celebrities. "Critics argue that Chalamet should exercise caution in discussing his weight, particularly in relation to people such as Dylan, as the notion of being 20lbs lighter may set an unhealthy precedent for young admirers who aspire to emulate his look. Such discussions could inadvertently glorify dangerous ideals in body image."
During a recent appearance on NPR’s All Things Considered, Chalamet, 29, said: "I did all the work, like you just described, physicality, behavior-wise. But something we haven’t really talked about, I also put on 20lbs because … believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy, you know?"
The actor also said early on in his career he was advised that if he wanted to become a major movie star, he'd have to make some major changes to his body.
"If I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent, things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up, the feedback was always, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body,'" he said. "I had an agent that called me and said, 'You've got to put on weight,' basically. Not aggressively, but you know."
Last year we told how young male fans were desperate to capture his scrawny 'Noodle Boys' appearance.
The actor is one of several rising stars dubbed the 'Noodle Boys' because their limbs are as skinny as ramen strings.
A source told us: "Welcome to Hollywood 2024, the muscle men of yesteryear like Sly Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are a distant memory."
One social commentator, Jeffrey McCune, a professor at the University of Rochester, said of the trend to cast wispy males in lead movie roles: "There is a true desire to have something other than this aggressive, belligerent, overtly predatory kind of white masculinity.
"This trend might be saying that there’s a white visual desire for something less hard."
Drew Ayers, associate professor of film at Eastern Washington University added: "It’s a quieter kind of brooding masculinity. It’s less in-your-face and assertive.
"I think, positively, it offers a different version of masculinity that the power doesn’t have to emerge from your body."
We have also told how Chalamet had been forced to upgrade security at his home after being handed a secret treasure trove of 12 hours of gold dust unreleased Dylan tracks to prepare for the flick.