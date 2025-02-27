EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Being Used as Anorexia Site 'Thinspiration' After Already-Skeletal Actor, 29, Bragged He Had to PUT ON A Massive Amount of Weight to Play Ultra Skinny Bob Dylan in Oscar-Tipped 'A Complete Unknown' Hit

During a recent appearance on NPR’s All Things Considered, Chalamet, 29, said: "I did all the work, like you just described, physicality, behavior-wise. But something we haven’t really talked about, I also put on 20lbs because … believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy, you know?"

The actor also said early on in his career he was advised that if he wanted to become a major movie star, he'd have to make some major changes to his body.

"If I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent, things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up, the feedback was always, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body,'" he said. "I had an agent that called me and said, 'You've got to put on weight,' basically. Not aggressively, but you know."

Last year we told how young male fans were desperate to capture his scrawny 'Noodle Boys' appearance.