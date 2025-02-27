EXCLUSIVE: Find Out What Became of 'The Love Boat' Crew – Nearly 40 Years After Hit Show Was Permanently Beached
Each week for 10 years, millions tuned to ABC to climb aboard The Love Boat, where guest stars found laughs and love on the cruise ship Pacific Princess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Here's what became of the fun-loving crew after the series was permanently beached in 1987.
Jill Whelan - Vicki Stubing
Whelan joined the cast as Captain Stubing's daughter, Vicki, at age 11 during the third season. She began a 10-year acting hiatus in 1999 but has resumed her career, launched a podcast, and had her own one-woman cabaret show, Jill Whelan: An Evening in Dry Dock.
Whelan, now 58, appeared on the CBS reality show The Real Love Boat in 2022.
Fred Grandy - Purser Burl "Gopher" Smith
Following his stint as the purser, Grandy went from sailing the Pacific Ocean to navigating stormy political seas as a congressman after winning a seat in the House of Representatives from his home state of Iowa.
In 2023, Grandy traded in his purser's jacket for doctor's scrubs in the movie I'll Be Right There and remains active at age 76.
Bernie Kopell - Dr. Adam Bricker
Ted Lange - Bartender Isaac Washington
One of the most popular crew members on the ship, Lange's uber-friendly bartender was the best on the seven seas – and real bartenders would offer him their favorite drinks in hopes Isaac would serve them on the show.
Now 77, Ted works as a director and makes occasional guest appearances, including on the reality series The Real Love Boat.
Lauren Tewes - Cruise Director Julie McCoy
Tewes faced rough waters as Julie. She was cast just days before shooting started after beating out more than 100 actresses – but was replaced in the seventh season while battling addiction.
She beat her addiction, went to school to become a cheese specialist, and at age 71, works as a sous chef between guest appearances on TV.