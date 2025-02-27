Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Find Out What Became of 'The Love Boat' Crew – Nearly 40 Years After Hit Show Was Permanently Beached

Photo of 'The Love Boat' crew
Source: MEGA

Discover where 'The Love Boat' crew is now, nearly 40 years after the iconic show's final episode.

Feb. 27 2025, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

Each week for 10 years, millions tuned to ABC to climb aboard The Love Boat, where guest stars found laughs and love on the cruise ship Pacific Princess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Here's what became of the fun-loving crew after the series was permanently beached in 1987.

love boat crew years later
Source: TVMAZE.COM; MEGA

Jill Whelan returned to the spotlight with a cabaret show and a podcast after a decade-long break.

Jill Whelan - Vicki Stubing

Whelan joined the cast as Captain Stubing's daughter, Vicki, at age 11 during the third season. She began a 10-year acting hiatus in 1999 but has resumed her career, launched a podcast, and had her own one-woman cabaret show, Jill Whelan: An Evening in Dry Dock.

Whelan, now 58, appeared on the CBS reality show The Real Love Boat in 2022.

love boat crew years later
Source: THE MOVIE STORE; MEGA

Fred Grandy swapped the Pacific for politics, serving as a U.S. congressman from his home state of Iowa.

Fred Grandy - Purser Burl "Gopher" Smith

Following his stint as the purser, Grandy went from sailing the Pacific Ocean to navigating stormy political seas as a congressman after winning a seat in the House of Representatives from his home state of Iowa.

In 2023, Grandy traded in his purser's jacket for doctor's scrubs in the movie I'll Be Right There and remains active at age 76.

love boat crew years later
Source: TMDB; MEGA

At 91, Bernie Kopell is still acting, with recent guest roles on 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'The Lincoln Lawyer.'

Bernie Kopell - Dr. Adam Bricker

Already a TV vet when he landed the role as the ship's doctor, Kopell's sense of humor showed when he parodied Bricker in a number of guest appearances on other sitcoms.

Today, at age 91, Kopell is still going strong – and was a guest star on 2022 episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer and Grey's Anatomy.

love boat crew years later
Source: THE AUSTRALIAN

Ted Lange, known for his iconic bartender role, now directs and makes occasional TV guest appearances.

Ted Lange - Bartender Isaac Washington

One of the most popular crew members on the ship, Lange's uber-friendly bartender was the best on the seven seas – and real bartenders would offer him their favorite drinks in hopes Isaac would serve them on the show.

Now 77, Ted works as a director and makes occasional guest appearances, including on the reality series The Real Love Boat.

love boat crew years later
Source: HE LOVE BOAT WIKIA-FANDOM; MEGA

Lauren Tewes overcame addiction, became a cheese specialist, and now works as a sous-chef at 71.

Lauren Tewes - Cruise Director Julie McCoy

Tewes faced rough waters as Julie. She was cast just days before shooting started after beating out more than 100 actresses – but was replaced in the seventh season while battling addiction.

She beat her addiction, went to school to become a cheese specialist, and at age 71, works as a sous chef between guest appearances on TV.

