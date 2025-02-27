BREAKING: All the Details Behind Death of Hollywood Icon Gene Hackman After 'Superman' Actor, 95, AND Wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, Are Found Dead in His $4Million Mansion With Their Pet Dog

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead in their Santa Fe home, sending shockwaves through Hollywood and sparking mystery over their joint passing.

RadarOnline.com can reveal cops discovered the couple alongside their lifeless dog inside their $3.8million property on Wednesday.

No foul play is expected, but a cause of death is yet to be released – sparking an immediate outpouring of speculation on social media over the circumstances of their deaths.