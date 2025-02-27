EXCLUSIVE: 'Divorcing' Barack and Michelle Obama 'Doing Everything They Can to Avoid Nasty Public Split' – 'They Want All Their Assets Split and Problems Ironed Out Before They Come Clean'

Barack and Michelle Obama are secretly divvying up their sprawling $70million empire so they can have an "amicable" split, RadarOnline.com can reveal – as the couple lay the groundwork for their upcoming nation-shaking public announcement of the first post-White House marital split by a former president in American history.

Sources tell us lawyers and advisers for Barack, 63, and Michelle. 61, are in hush-hush meets, hammering out the details of their coming split in an effort to reach an agreement on all points before their shocking public announcement is made later this year.

One Democratic Party insider with knowledge of the deliberations said: "They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."