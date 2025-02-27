Your tip
Barack Obama
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Divorcing' Barack and Michelle Obama 'Doing Everything They Can to Avoid Nasty Public Split' – 'They Want All Their Assets Split and Problems Ironed Out Before They Come Clean'

barack michelle obama divorce rumors asset settlement
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama are said to be working to settle their assets split amid their 'secret divorce.'

Feb. 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Feb. 27 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Barack and Michelle Obama are secretly divvying up their sprawling $70million empire so they can have an "amicable" split, RadarOnline.com can reveal – as the couple lay the groundwork for their upcoming nation-shaking public announcement of the first post-White House marital split by a former president in American history.

Sources tell us lawyers and advisers for Barack, 63, and Michelle. 61, are in hush-hush meets, hammering out the details of their coming split in an effort to reach an agreement on all points before their shocking public announcement is made later this year.

One Democratic Party insider with knowledge of the deliberations said: "They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."

barack michelle obama divorce rumors asset settlement
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's 2024 victory reportedly intensified tensions in the Obama marriage.

News America's 44th president and his glamorous wife of 32 years are headed for splitsville should come as no surprise.

Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election, the Obama marriage has reportedly turned "venomous."

Sources said Barack had demanded Michelle take up the Democratic Party's standard following Joe Biden's July exit from the race, but the Harvard-trained lawyer and former hospital administrator balked at his ultimatum and chose to continue her conquest of Hollywood, making deals through their film company Higher Ground Productions.

barack michelle obama divorce rumors asset settlement
Source: MEGA

Michelle's Hollywood ambitions clashed with Barack's political expectations, sources claim.

Their choices to go in different directions – he still in politics and she in showbiz – pushed their marriage to the breaking point, sources said.

"They'd already been living separate lives on opposite coasts for some time, but that was no longer an option after Michelle refused to run and Barack was forced to back Kamala Harris," our insider added. "That was a total humiliation for him, especially since she lost."

Sources now say a public revelation of their marriage's end will likely be issued sometime after the summer since it will take some months to come to an agreement on their considerable assets.

barack michelle obama divorce rumors asset settlement
Source: MEGA

The couple's vast $70million empire, including multiple homes, is now being quietly divided, insiders insist.

Our insider went on: "They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard and Chicago, plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million.

"There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.

"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution.

"They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."

