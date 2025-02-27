Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa's Bodies Were 'Mummified with Pills Scattered' in Mansion — Couple Wasn't Seen for 'Two Weeks' and Found Dead in Separate Rooms with No Suicide Note

According to an arrest warrant, Arakawa, 63, was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman, 95, was also found with the same signs of decomposition as his wife, a sheriff revealed.

Pills were discovered tossed around in their bathroom as well as near Arakawa's body in the bedroom. Hackman was in the home's mudroom, the warrant read. The identities of both Hackman and Arakawa were not released for nearly 12 hours due to the condition of the bodies.

It is said a suicide note was not discovered on the scene.

“We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail," authorities said in a statement.