EXCLUSIVE: Huge Mystery Still Growing Over Circumstances of Gene Hackman and Wife's Double Death As Authorities REFUSE to Disclose Cause of Couple’s Passing at Oscar-Winner's Home

Hackman named one of the dogs Gene and the other Keanu, after his co-star Keanu Reeves.

He later visited the animals in a shelter and adopted Gene after flying his own German Shepherds from New Mexico to see if they would get along.

Taking to X, one person claiming to be a vet said: "I was on critical care late one night my senior year of veterinary school at Colorado State when Gene Hackman and his wife showed up with their elderly sick dog.

"They had driven eight hours to get the best care for their dog. He seemed like a pretty devoted dog lover to me."