Gene Hackman's Haunting Final Pictures Emerge: How Adored But Loner Star Was Spotted Hobbling on Cane With Wife Betsy Arakawa For First Time in Two Decades Before Pair’s Shocking Joint Death
The last pictures of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa have emerged since their shocking deaths.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning star was seen holding onto his partner's arm while he used a cane on March 28, 2024, during a rare public appearance.
The couple were on a dinner date in Santa Fe, New Mexico, heading into Pappadeaux's restaurant.
The Hollywood legend had celebrated his 94th birthday just weeks before these pictures were taken.
Earlier in the day, the couple were also seen visiting a local Speedway store, where Hackman bought a cup of coffee and an apple pie.
The reclusive pair were rarely spotted and pictured out, despite their fame.
Hackman was also pictured in 2023, pumping gas into his car and getting a coffee from a gas station.
Police initially said there were no signs of foul play in the couple's shocking death.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff added that there is an "active investigation" into their tragic death.
"We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail," cops said in a statement.
"This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."
However, the mystery behind their deaths deepened as say the pair were found in separate rooms with no suicide note.
This comes as the film star's family believe the married couple may have been poisoned in a suspected gas leak.
One of the couple's horrified friends found the bodies inside their $3.8million Santa Fe home and desperately called the cops on Wednesday afternoon.
Their dog was discovered dead in a kennel while their other mutts miraculously survived, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed.
Deputies rushed to the couple's $3.8million mansion at around 1:45pm and found both of their bodies inside the home.
Cops have now labelled their deaths "suspicious" because "the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened".
A Santa Fe detective reportedly said a dead woman was found in a state of decomposition.
The pair were reportedly also found with a "pill bottle being opened and pills scattered" and "no obvious signs of a gas leak".
Officials have warned any official update on the cause of Hackman's tragic death may still take a painfully long time to emerge.
It is believed to have taken an agonizing 12 hours to formally identify the couple with their deaths only being confirmed Thursday morning.
The legendary actor's daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman believes the couple may have died from toxic fumes which caused carbon monoxide poisoning.
Hackman's breakout moment was in the film Bonnie and Clyde in 1967, where he played Buck Barrow.
He went on to star in Superman movies as well as hit films including Mississippi Burning, Unforgiven, Crimson Tide and, The Poseidon Adventure.