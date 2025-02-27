Rachel Maddow Feared to Be 'Veering Into Full-Blown Diva Territory' Amid Her Furious Battle With MSNBC Bosses: 'It's a Bit Much for $25MILLION-A-Year Journalist to Host One Show Per Week'

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, new MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler has cleaned house at the ratings-starved network, axing several longtime employees.

Among the changes, Maddow, 51, will soon cease her five-night-a-week anchor duties and return to her cushy $25 million-a-year, Mondays-only routine.

The new prez also announced a major lineup overhaul, which included Reid's ousting and the cancellation of The ReidOut. In Reid's 7 pm timeslot, rotating anchors will temporarily host.

But that didn't sit well with Maddow, who used time on her own platform to blast the higher-ups, slamming the network on-air Monday and calling Reid's termination "very, very, very hard to take."

Maddow told her audience: "In all of the jobs I have had in all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I have had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid.

"I love everything about her. I have learned so much from her. I have so much more to learn from her. I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC, and personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door."