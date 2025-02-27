Meghan Markle Sparks Yet More Rumors of 'Doomed' Showbiz Career by Posting — Then Quickly Deleting — Behind-Scenes Footage From New Goop-Style Netflix Show
Meghan Markle quickly deleted behind-the-scenes footage of her new Netflix show – sparking yet more rumors her showbiz career is doomed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the diva duchess, 43, uploaded a short clip on her Instagram page featuring a cameo from her husband Prince Harry and the couple's beloved beagle Guy — whose death was announced last month by Markle.
However, the "backstage video" from With Love, Meghan was soon taken down.
To add to the confusion, after it was deleted, the short clip was reposted on X before a seemingly identical version of the teaser was later re-uploaded to her social media without explanation.
Markle wrote online: "Six more days until our show launches on @Netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins."
Experts believe the move could have been a desperate bid for publicity after the launch was delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Critics also branded the deletion and re-uploading of Markle's promo clip "blatantly attention seeking" and "sneaky."
The update comes after With Love, Meghan was compared to Pamela Anderson's new cooking show that recently launched on Canada’s Flavour Network.
EXCLUSIVE: Burt Reynolds MURDER Mystery Solved? Actor Opens Up About How His Mother Told Him He Witnessed 'Deliverance' Acting Icon Kill Her Lover... As One of Hollywood's Darkest Chapters Resurfaces
Some viewers have spotted similarities between the two shows, after a trailer for the Baywatch star's show was released last October, before Meghan's in January.
Defenders of the duchess insisted the closeness of the release dates and the tight production schedules mean any similarities in the shows must be coincidence.