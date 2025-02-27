EXCLUSIVE: How TV Favorite Drew Carey is 'So Haunted' by Brutal Murder of Fiancée Amie Harwick It Has 'Permanently Shattered His Heart And Left Him Unable to Date'
TV favorite Drew Carey is so haunted by the brutal murder of his onetime fiancée Amie Harwick it has broken his heart permanently, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Price Is Right host, 66, has revealed he hasn't been on a romantic date since the shocking crime and fears he will never find true love again.
And now a friend has told us: "Amie's murder crushed his heart forever."
Harwick was a therapist and author of the book The New Sex Bible for Women, and She and Carey were engaged before splitting up in 2018.
A little more than a year later, Carey said Harwick contacted him and wanted to get together.
"I texted her that I loved her and that I'd see her the next week," the TV comic said. "I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up.
"The next day she was murdered... it destroyed me for a while. I still don't date."
Harwick, then 38, was killed on Feb. 15, 2020, when her former boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, threw her off the balcony of her home in California's Hollywood Hills.
EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Backing 'Diva' Carrie Underwood 'Has Turned Into a 'Perks-Craving Monster' Behind Scenes of 'American Idol' – 'She Always Wants the VIP Treatment'
He is currently serving life in prison without parole for the murder.
Our source added: "Drew never stopped loving Amie.
"He still enjoys warm friendships with several women, but as far as putting his heart back out there, he just can't seem to do it."