Dr. Amie Harwick’s body was released by the coroner and a funeral was set for Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée after her tragic death, RadarOnline.com confirmed.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on Harwick, 38, and her body was released to her family on Wednesday.

A funeral date was set for February 27 in her hometown of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, her family announced on the funeral home’s website.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website, her accused killer, Gareth Pursehouse, posted $2 million bond and was released from jail on February 18.

“Amie loved music, especially heavy metal, Tori Amos, Depeche Mode, and Christina Perri,” her obituary noted.

“She was as comfortable in a mosh pit as she was dancing with her mom, on stage, with the Beach Boys.”

The Price Is Right host’s ex was fondly remembered in the personal obit.

“Amie was a model for Stop Staring Clothing and Coffin Case. She authored a book, created podcasts, and wrote magazine articles. She was also a personal trainer and released an exercise video. She loved horror movies, collecting taxidermy, and many objects in formaldehyde jars.

“Amie was quirky and fun. The camera loved her, and she was becoming a photographer herself,” the online tribute said.

“Amie loved her family. Her favorite visit every year was the annual ‘CBD’ (cookie baking day) when she could see all of her cousins, aunt, parents, brother, nieces, and nephews. Of course, the visit always included cheesesteaks, pork roll, and Lebanon bologna!”

