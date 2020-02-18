Production for The Price Is Right is on hold following the alleged murder of show host Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick.

Fox News reported, the game show will be postponed “this week,” and the Hollywood Reporter reported it may resume on March 2.

Despite the hiatus, viewers will not be affected, as shows episodes a month in advance.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Harwick, 38, died in her Hollywood Hills home after an alleged nasty fight with her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse ended in her tragic fall from her third-floor balcony.

On Saturday, February 15, the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Harwick’s residence and found her lying on the ground “unresponsive” and “gravely injured.”

At the time, cops were met by Harwick’s roommate who told them she sought help from neighbors after claiming the Hollywood sex therapist was being assaulted by her ex inside their residence.

Harwick died from her injuries at a local hospital.

After her death, it was revealed that Harwick previously filed a restraining order against Pursehouse, 41, following their split. The man was arrested on suspicion of murder on the day of her death by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force. He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

Officers said evidence of a struggle and forced entrance suggest the suspect might have entered the home without notice. Pursehouse’s mother, however, does not believe her son is capable of such a crime.

“Gareth could never do that. Gareth could never do that,” Barbara exclusively told RadarOnline.com “I don’t know it’s been so long. Amy broke his heart and he just stopped talking to the family.”

She also said that she was unaware of her son’s recent contact with Harwick, as he cut communication with his loved ones as he cut communication with his loved ones after their breakup six years ago. Following the tragic news of Harwick’s death her ex-fiance’ Carey, 61, shared a statement to Radar. “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” he said. “I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”