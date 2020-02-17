Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drew Carey's Murdered Ex Dr. Amie 'Broke' Suspected Killer's 'Heart,' His Mom Claims Hollywood sex therapist was found dead after nasty argument with former lover.

Drew Carey’s ex Fiancée, Dr. Amie Harwick, was murdered in her Hollywood home after her ex boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, allegedly threw her off her third floor apartment balcony.

Now, in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Pursehouse’s mom, Barbara, revealed the former Playboy model-turned-Hollywood sex therapist left her son and “broke his heart” nearly six years ago.

“The only thing I know about Amie is they broke up like six years ago,” an upset Barbara said, adding that she had no idea her son had been arrested in connection to her murder.

“I didn’t know,” Barbara admitted. ” We haven’t been in communication.”

Barbara explained that her son had stopped talking to her and the rest of the family since his breakup with Harwick, 38, adding that she didn’t know her son had been in contact with the doctor since.

“Gareth could never do that. Gareth could never do that,” Barbara repeated in shock. “I don’t know it’s been so long. Amy broke his heart and he just stopped talking to the family.”

Harwick was found unconscious on the ground of her Hollywood Hills apartment at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 15.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Harwick’s roommate called police to report that the star was being assaulted.

Upon police arrival they discovered Harwick lying on the ground “unresponsive” and “gravely injured” after having fallen from a third-floor balcony.

“Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a ‘woman Screaming,’ the LAPD said in a statement obtained by Radar “When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.”

Harwick was then rushed to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

Pursehouse, 41, was arrested on suspicion of murder three hours later by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members in his Playa Del Rey home.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Following their initial split in 2014, Harwick filed a restraining order against Pursehouse fearing for her life. After the restraining order recently expired, they rekindled their romance. According to the LAPD statement, before she was murdered, they last saw each other about two weeks ago.

Harwick appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting and on seven episodes of Braxton Family Values in 2016. She also gave expert advice on various TV shows and networks and wrote the book “The New Sex Bible for Women.”

Harwick was Carey’s therapist before the two began dating. They became engaged in January 2018 after the comedian proposed to her in Paris. But 11 months later, in November, the two called it quits.

“This is an ongoing investigation and this case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Wednesday, February 19, 2020,” the LAPD said.