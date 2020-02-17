Dr. Amie Harwick, a renowned Hollywood family and sex therapist who was previously engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey, died at her home after a nasty fight with her ex-boyfriend.

Harwick’s roommate called the Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday, February 15, to report that the star was being assaulted. When police arrived at the Hollywood Hills home, they found Harwick, 38, lying on the ground “unresponsive” and “gravely injured” after having fallen from a third-floor balcony.

“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a, ‘Woman Screaming,’” the LAPD said in a statement obtained by RadarOnline.com. “When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.”

Harwick was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested on suspicion of murder around 4:30 p.m. that day by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members in his Playa Del Rey home.

After splitting from Pursehouse, 41, police said Harwick filed a restraining order against him, fearing he was dangerous. The restraining order recently expired, however, and the exes began seeing each other once again. They had last seen each other two weeks ago, according to the LAPD’s statement.

When looking through Harwick’s home, police said there was evidence of a struggle as well as of a forced entrance. They said the suspect likely entered the residence unannounced and left after the murder.

Harwick appeared in the 2015 documentary Addicted to Sexting and on seven episodes of Braxton Family Values in 2016. She also gave expert advice on various TV shows and networks and wrote the book “The New Sex Bible for Women.” She and Carey split up in 2018, about one year after he proposed to her in Paris. It’s unclear when she began dating Pursehouse.

“This is an ongoing investigation and this case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Wednesday, February 19, 2020,” the LAPD said.