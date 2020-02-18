Wendy Williams is getting slammed by fans for making a crude joke about the murder of Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée Dr. Amie Harwick.

On her Monday, February 17 show, the host, 55, gave her audience the horrific details of the crime that took place on Saturday, February 15, and then stunned them by trying to make them laugh about the homicide.

“She was killed not by Drew, but by the ex,” she said, referring to Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick’s former lover who was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly breaking into her home, attacking her and fleeing the scene after her fall.

Williams then smiled and said, “Come on down!” — the famous phrase Carey, 61, uses on game show The Price Is Right — while looking up and down, seemingly referencing Harwick’s fall from her third-floor balcony.

The audience remained silent after the insensitive joke, and Williams awkwardly continued her show.

“I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a ‘come down’ joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée getting killed by being thrown off of a third floor balcony!!! Somebody tell me I heard that wrong, please… but the audience is stone-cold quiet,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Did she seriously say ‘come on down’ and chuckle 😦 that was terrible,” a YouTube user wrote under her show recap video.

“@WendyWilliams come on down? Real classy. Someone’s daughter was killed. Not funny. Owe family an apology #DrewCarey,” another tweeted.

“Rarely do I comment on things here. But just overheard @WendyWilliams making a joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée being murdered. With a ‘come on down joke’ after she was thrown off a balcony. And people thought your fart was disgusting but what comes out of your mouth is worse,” an angry fan wrote on Twitter.

“That ‘come on down’ comment in the Drew Carey story was very inappropriate. So glad no one laughed. Wendy is losing her s**t. If she isn’t careful she is gonna be fired because of all the weird comments,” a YouTube user insisted.

“Wendy that was just insensitive. Why try to make a joke about this woman being pushed off of a balcony. Very tacky…even for you,” another added.

Carey shared a statement with RadarOnline.com following the tragic news of his ex-girlfriend’s death. “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist,” he said. “I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Radar also spoke to Pursehouse’s mother, Barbara, who seemed stunned by the horrifying incident. In an exclusive interview, she said that Harwick, 38, a former Playboy model-turned-Hollywood sex therapist, left her son and “broke his heart” nearly six years ago.

When told the news that her son was being treated as a suspect in the murder, Barbara said, “Gareth could never do that. Gareth could never do that,” before adding that Pursehouse cut off communication with her and other loved ones after his split from Harwick.

“I don’t know it’s been so long. Amy broke his heart and he just stopped talking to the family,” Barbara added.