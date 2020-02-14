Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Twitter Fans Slam Wendy Williams For Saying Gay Men Shouldn’t Wear Women’s Clothes ‘And stop wearing our skirts and our heels!’ show host demands.

Twitter fans are furious with Wendy Williams after the show host blasted gay men for wearing women’s clothes.

On Thursday’s Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show, the star made some very controversial comments blasting men — all men — for thinking they understand what women go through.

The drama started when Williams asked who in her audience would be going out for Galentine’s Day — a made-up holiday in which women celebrate Valentine’s Day with other women and no men.

Williams looked delighted when women in her audience cheered, but as soon as she saw a man clap, she lost it.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part,” she said. “I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days.”

She then blasted men for not realizing how hard life can be for women.

“You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through,” she said.

After that, Williams turned her attention to the gays — and things got personal.

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she said, referencing the now-popular trend of gender fluid fashion. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?”

“Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are,” Williams continued. “No matter how gay.”

It didn’t take long for gay men, women and LGBTQ supporters to blast the daytime show host for her seemingly insensitive comments

“Really? What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy?” one fan tweeted.

“That was really uncalled for,” another wrote. “Gay men do not want to be women.”

“I no longer have any respect for her after that. She needs to chill her jets and realize that just because she’s single and living her life doesn’t mean she can degrade others to make herself feel better. There are men out there that’s more women then you could ever be,” a third tweeted.

“You’re not the decider of who can be a woman,” an angry fan added. “Every person gets to decide who they are.”

“#WendyWilliams trying to alienate the gay community when they are some of her biggest supporters. Oh dear,” another pointed out.

While Williams has not responded to the backlash, she said on her show that she stands by everything she says on stage.

“I tell you every day, and I mean this and I’m going to keep drilling it in your mind: It is so scary coming out here and sitting here by myself with my loose mouth and my slick humor,” Williams said. “And, you know, I’m by myself. I can’t blame anybody but me.”

“I say it and I mean it,” she added.

RadarOnline.com readers know this is not the first time Williams has been slammed for her racy comments. Just last month fans accused her of bullying after she mocked Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix’s cleft palate scar.