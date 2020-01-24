Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams Raves About Life As A Divorcee: ‘The New Chapter Has Been So Lovely’ The talk show hosts hopes her next mate ‘can pay his own bills!’

Wendy Williams is enjoying her new life as a single divorcee!

The daytime talk show host, 55, made an appearance on the January 23 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and confirmed her divorce from ex Kevin Hunter has been finalized. She also discussed her new chapter since walking away from her 25-year marriage.

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced. A door has closed in my old life, the new chapter has been so lovely,” she told Fallon.

She confessed she’s not mad and has no regrets, but she was blindsided by how her life imploded.

“I really didn’t think that it would be this way, but it seems so natural,” she said. “Our son is 19. He’s off in college. I wish ‘the other’ the best.”

In this new phase of life, Williams revealed she no longer resides in New Jersey and has moved to New York, coining the nickname “Wendy in the City.”

Besides a change in her physical location, she is now throwing herself back into the dating scene.

In her search for a new beau, the TV host told Fallon that she has chosen not to use any dating apps. “I like eye-to-eye contact,” she said, before mentioning she wants someone who is financially responsible.

“When you get grown, you realize within five minutes, even the worst guy, visually, size wise or whatever, if he’s got game, I’m in,” she said, adding, “As long as he can pay his own bills!”

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the talk show queen has a long list of additional prerequisites for any potential lovers before she’ll even consider getting into another serious relationship.

“He must be divorced, not separated,” a source previously told Radar, adding he “must take a lie-detector test to determine if he’s ever cheated before.”

“He can have kids if they’re grown and have moved out,” the source continued, noting the man “must have a job and show proof of his financials” and “he better not mind her talking about him on her show, because she will.”

Readers know Hunter welcomed a love child with his mistress. Blindsided, Williams filed for divorce in April 2019. Since their separation, the television personality has been spotted on a few dates and even introduced a new man to her staff. The divorce was officially finalized on January 21, 2020.