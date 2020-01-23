Wendy Williams Forced To Hold $1 Million Life Insurance Policy For Ex Kevin Hunter In Divorce Settlement Show host left her husband after his mistress gave birth to a daughter last spring.

Wendy Williams is officially a free woman!

The daytime host, 55, has finalized her divorce from her husband of 20 years, Kevin Hunter, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Final Judgement obtained by Radar, shows that the judge granted the final seal of approval on Tuesday, January 21, — nine months after Williams filed for divorce.

“By virtue of the power and authority of this Court and the acts of the Legislature in such case made and provided, does hereby: Order and adjudge, that the Plaintiff, Wendy Hunter, and the Defendant, Kelvin aka Kevin Hunter, be divorced from the bonds of matrimony for the cause aforesaid, and the parties, and each of them, be freed and discharged from the obligation thereof.” The documents read.

According to the New Jersey court documents, a property settlement agreement was entered five days prior, on January 16.

Williams is now being forced to “maintain a $1 million policy of life insurance on her life to secure Husband’s receipt of the net after-tax severance payments.” This means that Hunter, 48, will be given severance payments after leaving the Wendy Williams Show, due to the fact that he was previously employed there. Williams is also being forced to create a life insurance policy on herself, so that in the case that she suddenly dies and the show has to come to a halt, Hunter can continue getting paid.

Every year, Williams can file to reduce the amount of life insurance as long as the amount is still enough for Hunter to get the severance he is owed.

As Radar previously reported, Williams announced her split from her baby daddy back in April, after Hunter’s mistress at the time gave birth to their love child, a girl.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” Williams told the New York Times Magazine in August. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

The show host has since reclaimed her life, and recently admitted on her show that she’s getting serious with a new man!