Autopsy Revealed: Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick Died Of 'Blunt Force Injuries' ‘Homicide’ listed by Medical Examiner about her tragic murder.

Dr. Amie Harwick died of “blunt force injuries of the head and torso,” the Los Angeles County Coroner Medical Examiner revealed on Tuesday.

The renowned Hollywood family and sex therapist who was previously engaged to The Price Is Right host, Drew Carey, passed away on February 15.

Harwick’s manner of death was listed as “homicide,” by the Medical Examiner and her place of death was listed as the “hospital,” after her autopsy was completed.

According to the Medical Examiner, her body is “ready” and the case status is “closed.”

Radar readers know her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested for her murder after police were called to her home in the Hollywood hills on Saturday after her roommate called 9-1-1 to report that she was being assaulted.

Police found Harwick, 38, lying on the ground “unresponsive” and “gravely injured” after having fallen from a third-floor balcony.

“On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a, ‘Woman Screaming,’” the LAPD said in a statement obtained by Radar.

“When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.”

When looking through Harwick’s home, police said there was evidence of a struggle as well as of a forced entrance. They said the suspect likely entered the residence unannounced and left after the murder.

