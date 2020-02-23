Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Devastated Drew Carey Cries About Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick's Murder: 'I'm Broken' Star reveals, 'Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much.'

Drew Carey cried as he spoke about the death of his former fiancee Amie Harwick and recalled their loving relationship.

The Price is Right host, 61, was emotional on Friday’s episode of his Sirius XM show, Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Hollywood sex therapist Harwick, 38, was found murdered on February 15 after allegedly being thrown from the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home by an ex-boyfriend.

The LAPD said in a statement obtained by Radar, “When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence.”

When police got in the home, they found Harwick lying on the ground “unresponsive” and “gravely injured.”

Harwick was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Her former boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested on suspicion of murder around 4:30 p.m. that day by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members in his Playa Del Rey home.

Harwick was Carey’s therapist before the two began dating. They got engaged in January 2018 after the comedian proposed to her in Paris. But 11 months later, that November, the two split up.

Yesterday, Drew broke into tears on his radio show as he told fans, “Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick.

“She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a PhD and a master’s degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her,” he shared.

Drew added, “I just want to say, I’m so broken up. Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

