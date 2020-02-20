Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Drew Carey’s Slain Ex’s Brother Demands Public Apology From 'Distasteful' Wendy Williams Show host was slammed for making crude joke about Amie Harwick’s murder.

Dr. Amie Harwick’s brother Chris won’t let Wendy Williams off the hook following the insensitive comments she made about the Hollywood sex therapist’s murder.

Days after Wendy’s crude joke, Chris is demanding the daytime talk show host, 55, give his family an apology.

In a statement, Chris told FOX News: “Domestic violence is something no one should be joking about…This is a difficult time for my family and for Wendy Williams to make light of this tragedy is very upsetting to us and extremely distasteful.”

“My sister worked tirelessly for domestic violence victims and women’s rights. Wendy Williams should apologize publicly to my family for her comment,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Amie, 38, Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée, plunged to her death after her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse pushed her off of her third-floor balcony amid after breaking into her home and starting an argument. An autopsy revealed she died from “blunt force injuries,” which align with evidence of a struggle as well as of a forced entry.

Gareth, 41, was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary in connection to Amie’s killing, Radar confirmed.

When discussing the tragic news on her self-titled talk show, Wendy explained, “She was killed not by Drew, but by the ex,”, referring to Gareth, before throwing in Drew’s Price Is Right motto, “Come on down” as a risky joke.

Chris was not the only one who was upset by about the heartless humor.

“I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a ‘come down’ joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée getting killed by being thrown off of a third floor balcony!!! Somebody tell me I heard that wrong, please… but the audience is stone-cold quiet,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“Did she seriously say ‘come on down’ and chuckle that was terrible,” a YouTube user wrote under her show recap video.

“@WendyWilliams come on down? Real classy. Someone’s daughter was killed. Not funny. Owe family an apology #DrewCarey,” another tweeted.

“That ‘come on down’ comment in the Drew Carey story was very inappropriate. So glad no one laughed,” a YouTube user insisted.”Wendy is losing her s**t. If she isn’t careful she is gonna be fired because of all the weird comments.”

Gareth is expected to enter a plea on Thursday, February 20.