BREAKING: Gene Hackman Triple Death Mystery Latest — Cops Discovered Bodies of Hollywood Icon, 95, His Wife Betsy Arakawa and Their Dog During Welfare Check After Neighbors Raised Alarm About Couple's Well-Being
Cops have discovered the bodies of Hollywood icon Gene Hackman, 95, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog during a welfare check.
RadarOnline.com can report how the bodies were found dead at their $3.8million Santa Fe mansion on Wednesday afternoon after neighbors raised alarm about the couple's well-being.
A local law enforcement officer told ABC News the couple and dog were found after neighbors expressed concern for the family.
According to reports, it took 12 hours to identify the couple before their deaths were confirmed on Thursday morning.
While an investigation is underway, police suspect no foul play but are awaiting a warrant to search the property for more information.
Adan Mendoza, the Santa Fe County sheriff, said in a statement: "All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."
A police statement added: "On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1:45pm, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased."
While police continue to investigate the cause of death for the couple and their dog, police assured the public "there’s no immediate danger to anyone."
According to TMZ, two other dogs were found still alive at the residence.
On Thursday morning, the Hollywood icon's daughter Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ the family believes carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame for the shocking deaths.
The couple was last seen together in March 2024, when the iconic actor was seen gripping his wife's arm and using a cane to walk.
Following his death, a chilling video of Hackman resurfaced about the acting icon talking about dying.
He said: "I try to take care of myself. I don't have a lot of fears. I have the normal fear of passing away.
"You know, I guess we all think about that, especially when you get to be a certain age. I want to make sure that my wife and my family are taken care of. Other than that, I don’t have a lot of fears."
Meghan Markle Sparks Yet More Rumors of 'Doomed' Showbiz Career by Posting — Then Quickly Deleting — Behind-Scenes Footage From New Goop-Style Netflix Show
Hackman's career has spanned more than four decades as he's had a variety of iconic acting gigs.
Some of his most famous roles included The French Connection, Mississippi Burning, Unforgiven, The Birdcage, Under Suspicion, and The Replacements.
The Hollywood icon has been married twice.
He first wed Faye Maltese in 1956, and the couple share three children - one son and two daughters.
They eventually divorced in 1986 after three decades of marriage.
Hackman then went to marry Betsy in 1991 after reportedly meeting at a gym.