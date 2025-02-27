BREAKING: Gene Hackman Triple Death Mystery Latest — Cops Discovered Bodies of Hollywood Icon, 95, His Wife Betsy Arakawa and Their Dog During Welfare Check After Neighbors Raised Alarm About Couple's Well-Being

A local law enforcement officer told ABC News the couple and dog were found after neighbors expressed concern for the family.

According to reports, it took 12 hours to identify the couple before their deaths were confirmed on Thursday morning.

While an investigation is underway, police suspect no foul play but are awaiting a warrant to search the property for more information.

Adan Mendoza, the Santa Fe County sheriff, said in a statement: "All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."