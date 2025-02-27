Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Backing 'Diva' Carrie Underwood 'Has Turned Into Perks-Craving Monster' Behind Scenes of 'American Idol' – 'She Always Wants the VIP Treatment'

carrie underwood perks monster american idol
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood's ego is said to be out of control behind the scenes of 'American Idol.'

Feb. 27 2025, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Carrie Underwood has been branded a "perks-craving brat" behind the scenes of American Idol, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with the diva said to have smacked show bosses with an outrageous list of diva demands, just like she did at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"She's making it very clear that she wants the VIP treatment," our insider said.

The high-maintenance 41-year-old songbird, who shot to fame by winning the ABC singing competition in 2005, debuts at the judge's table for the season 23 premiere on March 9, and "word is, she wants plenty of staff, limo service, all her favorite foods, even the temperature to be a certain way," the source added.

carrie underwood perks monster american idol
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's personal call for her to show up at his inauguration reportedly fueled Underwood's 'diva demands' on the set of 'American Idol.'

Her bratty requests are similar to those at the inauguration, where the Before He Cheats songbird reportedly bragged Trump called her personally asking her to sing as support for her demands of an entourage of 20 and a handmade designer dress for her performance.

But her public support of the prez triggered an angry backlash that sent her streaming numbers plunging 6 percent on the big day. Furious fans lashed out online, where one posted they were "blocking her" and "boycotting all her music."

carrie underwood perks monster american idol
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie, right, and Luke Bryan reportedly out-earn Underwood on 'American Idol.'

Still, sources insisted the backlash isn't slowing down Underwood.

"She's paying it no attention and walking into American Idol with her head held high," our source said. "She's letting the bosses know she won't tolerate anything less than the best."

Carrie is reportedly earning $10 million a season on Idol – making her low man on the totem pole compared to fellow judges Luke Bryan, 48, and Lionel Richie, 75 – but "she's going in tough and putting herself in the position of power," said the source.

They added: "She doesn't want to be treated like a second fiddle, but people fear she's overdoing it with how she's asking for it!"

