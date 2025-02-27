EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Backing 'Diva' Carrie Underwood 'Has Turned Into Perks-Craving Monster' Behind Scenes of 'American Idol' – 'She Always Wants the VIP Treatment'

Carrie Underwood has been branded a "perks-craving brat" behind the scenes of American Idol, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with the diva said to have smacked show bosses with an outrageous list of diva demands, just like she did at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"She's making it very clear that she wants the VIP treatment," our insider said.

The high-maintenance 41-year-old songbird, who shot to fame by winning the ABC singing competition in 2005, debuts at the judge's table for the season 23 premiere on March 9, and "word is, she wants plenty of staff, limo service, all her favorite foods, even the temperature to be a certain way," the source added.