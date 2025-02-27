EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex-Obsessed' Sean Penn 'Is Chasing Cougar Demi Moore' – As He's 'Become Convinced Dating Women Half His Age Will Spell Misery'

Sean Penn is chasing cougar Demi Moore after realizing he may be happier if he stops his cradle-robbing ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the Mystic River stud, 64, was firing up a storm with The Substance beauty, 62, at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills – despite still being linked to a younger galpal.

"He's had a crush on Demi for years. He thinks she's one of the most beautiful, talented, and interesting people he's ever met," an insider told us. "He's at that point in his life where dating someone in his age range is attractive, and Demi's hot – let's face it. His pals are relieved that he's finally growing up."