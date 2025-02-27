EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex-Obsessed' Sean Penn 'Is Chasing Cougar Demi Moore' – As He's 'Become Convinced Dating Women Half His Age Will Spell Misery'
Sean Penn is chasing cougar Demi Moore after realizing he may be happier if he stops his cradle-robbing ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, the Mystic River stud, 64, was firing up a storm with The Substance beauty, 62, at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills – despite still being linked to a younger galpal.
"He's had a crush on Demi for years. He thinks she's one of the most beautiful, talented, and interesting people he's ever met," an insider told us. "He's at that point in his life where dating someone in his age range is attractive, and Demi's hot – let's face it. His pals are relieved that he's finally growing up."
When the Hollywood legends costarred in 1980's We're No Angels, Moore was hitched to Die Hard hunk Bruce Willis, and Penn was coming off a tumultuous marriage to Madonna and heading into a long-term relationship with The Princess Bride's Robin Wright.
But after divorcing Wright in 2010, Penn has romanced a string of young stunners – including new ex-wife Leila George, 32, and his current Moldova-born flame Valeria Nicov, 30.
Last year, Penn suggested he's content to play the field by saying: "If I'm going to be in a relationship, I'm still going to be free."
However, sources said that may change if Moore agrees to date him.
The insider added: "If Demi would give him any indication that she's interested in being his girl, he would be the happiest fella."