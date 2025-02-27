EXCLUSIVE: Burt Reynolds MURDER Mystery Solved? Actor Opens Up About How His Mother Told Him He Witnessed 'Deliverance' Acting Icon Kill Her Lover... As One of Hollywood's Darkest Chapters Resurfaces

And decades on Tom Bolt, now, 55, has sensationally admitted the episode has haunted him throughout his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Movie legend Burt Reynold s beat love rival David Whiting to death with his bare hands in a jealous brawl over sexy movie beauty Sarah Miles , and her young son witnessed the slaying.

Miles, 83, who had a 20-year affair with Laurence Olivier on either side of two marriages to the late playwright Robert Bolt, recently said she knows the truth about the notorious death of former Time magazine journalist David Whiting during the filming of The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing in Arizona in 1973.

Miles said her son – who was four years old and staying in an adjoining room when his mother discovered Whiting's body in her bathroom at a Travelodge – told her so.

"He said Burt did it, the next day," she told Robert Emery's Backstage podcast.

Bolt has disputed the claim but confessed: "Mum, who is now 83 and retired, suggested the reason she knows Burt killed David – a belief she firmly holds – is because I told her, which must mean I witnessed it.

"I don’t think for a minute this is true; I think it’s just what mum felt like saying on the spur of the moment in the interview. But it’s interesting that I’ve had a recurring nightmare throughout my life that I’ve murdered someone."