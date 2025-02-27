Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z Going to War With Lawyer Behind Dozens of Cases Against Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper: 'It's Egregious Misconduct!'

Combs and Jay-Z, both 55, have now set their sights on Buzbee, alleging he engaged in unauthorized legal practices and defamation.

The rappers are suing him in federal court in New York and state court in California with claims that his actions went beyond ethical legal conduct.

A major blow to Buzbee came when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein ruled the lawyer's behavior raises serious questions about actual malice, a key factor in defamation cases involving public figures.

Epstein specifically pointed to Buzbee's social media activity, where he engaged with posts that implicated Jay in the case, suggesting intentional harm to the rapper's reputation.