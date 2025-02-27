Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z Going to War With Lawyer Behind Dozens of Cases Against Jailed 'Sex Beast' Rapper: 'It's Egregious Misconduct!'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z are aiming to take down lawyer Tony Buzbee after the rape case against them was dismissed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal their legal war with Buzbee is far from over after a lawsuit, which accused the rappers of assaulting a 13-year-old after the 2000 MTV VMAs, was withdrawn by the plaintiff earlier this month.
Combs and Jay-Z, both 55, have now set their sights on Buzbee, alleging he engaged in unauthorized legal practices and defamation.
The rappers are suing him in federal court in New York and state court in California with claims that his actions went beyond ethical legal conduct.
A major blow to Buzbee came when Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Epstein ruled the lawyer's behavior raises serious questions about actual malice, a key factor in defamation cases involving public figures.
Epstein specifically pointed to Buzbee's social media activity, where he engaged with posts that implicated Jay in the case, suggesting intentional harm to the rapper's reputation.
The lawsuit originally referenced an anonymous 'Celebrity A' and 'Celebrity B' alongside Combs.
In December 2024, a Texas-based lawyer revised the filing, directly naming Jay as 'A' in the accusations.
The move forced Jay to publicly deny any involvement, unintentionally confirming that he was the unnamed celebrity mentioned in the case.
Despite the plaintiff dropping the case on February 14, the damage had already been done.
While Combs and Jay have escaped the initial allegations, their focus is now on holding Buzbee accountable for what they claim was a reckless legal attack.
With top-tier lawyers such as Camille Vasquez joining the battle, the upcoming hearings – set for late March – are expected to be heated.
If the courts find Buzbee acted with malice, he could face serious legal and professional consequences, setting a major precedent in how high-profile legal battles involving celebrities unfold.
After the case was dismissed, Jay-Z outlined how the case had hit his bank balance.
In court documents seen by RadarOnline.com, he said: "Mr Buzbee's actions undermined my relationship, and my company Roc Nation’s relationship, with other businesses in the sports and entertainment space.
"We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events.
"After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship."
It continued: "Immediately after Mr Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation also lost other contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20million per year."
Last October, Buzbee set up a hotline for Combs' alleged victims to come forward which was flooded with 12,000 calls in just 24 hours from people he was hoping to represent
Buzbee said at the time: "When I made the announcement that I was going to pursue these cases, the floodgates really opened.
"The volume of calls has been overwhelming and it's been kind of shocking."