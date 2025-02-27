Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Traumatized' Justin Bieber 'Bursts Into Tears EVERY Time His Ex-Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Name Is Brought Up' — As KARDASHIANS Target Troubled Pop Star For Reality TV Tell-All

Bieber is feared to have been driven to the edge by the Combs sex scandal.

Feb. 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Emotional Justin Bieber breaks down in tears at the mere mention of the name of his fallen mentor Sean Combs.

And he’s now banned his entourage from even uttering Diddy’s moniker in his hearing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin bieber sparks mental health fears bust up paparazzi hailey
Followers questioned the singer's well-being once more after seeing concerning photos and videos of him recently.

An insider revealed: "Justin is really finding the Diddy situation hard to handle. It seems sometimes like every hour something new connected to Combs hits the media and it is really hammering at his mental health.

"He's now banned his people from even mentioning Diddy's name because the stress of the saga is reducing him to tears in some instances. It really is that severe.

"Hopefully with Combs' trial date looming later this year that will provide some kind of closure for Justin but at the moment the noise around Diddy seems to get louder and louder every single day. And sometimes even by the minute."

Sources have also revealed Kris Jenner wants to swoop in to lend an emotional hand.

One insider disclosed, though, she has an "agenda" with her support and is "drooling at the idea of getting him on the show."

justin bieber
Bieber is said to be a target for the Kardashians amid his recent 'troubles'.

The source added Jenner "is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need."

They also said: "Even though Kris wants to help Justin, the first and foremost, she will help herself. That's how she operates."

Diddy, 55, is accused of – but denies – a slew of sexual misconduct claims and these allegations include those of alleged misconduct with minors.

His closeness with Bieber when he was young left many to speculate on the nature of their relationship.

In a resurfaced video, Diddy described a particular day together as a "15-year-old's dream," but emphasized their actions were secretive in nature.

Diddy added: "Justin's having 48 hours with Diddy where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose."

Pop phenomenon Bieber recently went on an unfollow spree as he publicly cut ties with the controversial rapper among 25 other social media accounts.

Previously, Khloe Kardashian confessed during an old Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode she saw Bieber at a rowdy Diddy party where "half the people there were butt naked."

At the time, he would have been about 20 years old and he was joined by Diddy's son Quincy Jones, according to the popular socialite.

Diddy currently sits behind bars in Brooklyn as he faces sex trafficking charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegations and awaits a May trial.

justin bieber diddys relationship
Combs was ultra-close to Bieber as he rose to fame.

Bieber has made no allegations against him.

We told this week how sources close to the star say he has been appalled to witness the downfall of disgraced rapper Combs.

Newly shaven-headed Bieber, 30, looked gaunt, distracted and hollow-eyed in recent alarming photos taken in New York.

Images of the scarily skinny performer went viral, sparking further speculation all is far from well in his life – and seven-year marriage to model wife Hailey, 28.

Some pals suggested Bieber's marriage may be showing cracks, amid unsubstantiated speculation on social media he and Hailey couple might have spent Christmas apart.

But the model appeared to slap this chat down in a cryptic post apparently aimed at her critics, showing a man laughing while repeating the phrase: "You're not well, and it's OK."

Another source added Bieber was "in a hard place mentally."

For many years, the singer's long-time manager Scooter Braun, who discovered him in 2008, was his most trusted confidant – but the pair's relationship has been strained in recent years.

Tellingly, earlier this month Bieber 'unfollowed' his former mentor on social media in a clear and deliberate public snub.

