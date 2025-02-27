EXCLUSIVE: 'Traumatized' Justin Bieber 'Bursts Into Tears EVERY Time His Ex-Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Name Is Brought Up' — As KARDASHIANS Target Troubled Pop Star For Reality TV Tell-All

The source added Jenner "is always looking out for herself and her family, so you better believe she has an ulterior motive beyond just helping a friend in need."

They also said: "Even though Kris wants to help Justin, the first and foremost, she will help herself. That's how she operates."

Diddy, 55, is accused of – but denies – a slew of sexual misconduct claims and these allegations include those of alleged misconduct with minors.

His closeness with Bieber when he was young left many to speculate on the nature of their relationship.

In a resurfaced video, Diddy described a particular day together as a "15-year-old's dream," but emphasized their actions were secretive in nature.

Diddy added: "Justin's having 48 hours with Diddy where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose."

Pop phenomenon Bieber recently went on an unfollow spree as he publicly cut ties with the controversial rapper among 25 other social media accounts.

Previously, Khloe Kardashian confessed during an old Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode she saw Bieber at a rowdy Diddy party where "half the people there were butt naked."

At the time, he would have been about 20 years old and he was joined by Diddy's son Quincy Jones, according to the popular socialite.

Diddy currently sits behind bars in Brooklyn as he faces sex trafficking charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the allegations and awaits a May trial.