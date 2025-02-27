EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Pals 'Struggling to Stomach' His Stinky Chain-Smoking Habit – After Recovering Alcoholic Failed to Kick Killer Habit With Hypnosis

The 52-year-old hunk first quit puffing in 2005 with the help of a hypnotist and promised to give the trance-inducing technique another whirl in 2025 – but his efforts have turned to ashes.

"For hypnosis to work there needs to be a really strong desire to quit and that obviously isn't there," our source added.

Affleck bragged in a 2008 TV interview about the "huge difference" he felt in his health after ditching the cancer sticks, but was firing up again by 2016.

"It's a crutch when things get stressful and at first it was just a sneaky smoke here and there, but now it's back to being a monster of a habit," the source went on, adding: "Even his friends hate it and are starting to resent him. He smells bad."