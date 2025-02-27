EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck's Pals 'Struggling to Stomach' His Stinky Chain-Smoking Habit – After Recovering Alcoholic Failed to Kick Killer Habit With Hypnosis
Chain-smoking stinker Ben Affleck promised to quit his bad habit for the new year, but his vow has gone up in flames, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's firing up so often that friends are finding it hard to stomach the smell.
"He's always running out to have a cigarette and can't seem to get through a meeting or an event without his nicotine fix," our source said.
The 52-year-old hunk first quit puffing in 2005 with the help of a hypnotist and promised to give the trance-inducing technique another whirl in 2025 – but his efforts have turned to ashes.
"For hypnosis to work there needs to be a really strong desire to quit and that obviously isn't there," our source added.
Affleck bragged in a 2008 TV interview about the "huge difference" he felt in his health after ditching the cancer sticks, but was firing up again by 2016.
"It's a crutch when things get stressful and at first it was just a sneaky smoke here and there, but now it's back to being a monster of a habit," the source went on, adding: "Even his friends hate it and are starting to resent him. He smells bad."
The recovering alcoholic has been to rehab three times, most recently in 2018.
Our source added: "Smoking is the only vice Ben has left after kicking drink, so people have tried to be understanding, but he smells like a walking ashtray.
"It's in his breath, hair and hands. He's opening himself to illnesses like lung cancer and emphysema."