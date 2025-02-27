EXCLUSIVE: Rock Muse Marianne Faithfull's Tragic Dying Regret Revealed – 'She Passed Away Tortured by How Her Drug Addictions Led to 3 Miscarriages and Cost Her the Dream Of Being Mom to a Big Family'
Rock muse Marianne Faithfull was survived by son Nicholas upon her January 30 death – but she went to her grave regretting not having a bigger family because years of drug addiction led to three miscarriages and four abortions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 78-year-old singing and acting icon gave birth to her son with first husband John Dunbar in 1965 when she was just 18.
But while she was a rising star on the music scene, she fell in with the Rolling Stones and in 1966 began a four-year affair with lead singer Mick Jagger that resulted in her leaving her husband.
Tragically, Faithfull fell under the spell of the Stones and their lust for debauchery and drugs and in 1968, after becoming a cocaine addict, she gave birth to a stillborn daughter.
She never revealed whether Mick was the father.
By the time she split from the rocker in 1970, Faithfull was a full-blown heroin addict and lost custody of Nicholas, spending much of the decade homeless and undergoing multiple abortions for fear she would give birth to drug-addicted babies.
Faithfull's story appeared to have a happy ending, as she she kicked drugs, saw her singing career rise again in the 1980s and reconnected with her son later in life.
But a friend said the much-adored singer, who battled massive health problems the last 20 years of her life, died wondering what might have been when it came to her dreams of having more kids.
"Marianne would get misty-eyed over the thought of growing old surrounded by a bunch of kids and grandkids," an insider told us.
They bluntly added: "But she said she treated her body like a toxic waste dump during her prime child-bearing years.
"She took responsibility that it was no one's fault but her own, but it caused her great emotional pain that with all the times she was pregnant, she only had one child."