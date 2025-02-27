EXCLUSIVE: Rock Muse Marianne Faithfull's Tragic Dying Regret Revealed – 'She Passed Away Tortured by How Her Drug Addictions Led to 3 Miscarriages and Cost Her the Dream Of Being Mom to a Big Family'

Rock muse Marianne Faithfull was survived by son Nicholas upon her January 30 death – but she went to her grave regretting not having a bigger family because years of drug addiction led to three miscarriages and four abortions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 78-year-old singing and acting icon gave birth to her son with first husband John Dunbar in 1965 when she was just 18.

But while she was a rising star on the music scene, she fell in with the Rolling Stones and in 1966 began a four-year affair with lead singer Mick Jagger that resulted in her leaving her husband.