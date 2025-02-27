Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden's 'Broke' Trainwreck Son Hunter 'Crying Poverty' and 'Begging Dad to Bail Him Out' After His Home Was Destroyed by L.A. Wildfires

hunter biden begs joe financial help la home destroyed
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden is pleading for Joe Biden's help after his Los Angeles home was destroyed in the wildfire infernos – piling pressure on the ailing ex-president.

Feb. 27 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Feb. 27 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Joe Biden's trainwreck son Hunter is crying poverty after his rented Malibu mansion burned to the ground in L.A.'s catastrophic wildfires, and now he's begging his former commander-in-chief dad to bail him out – again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One month after lame-duck president Biden, 82, pardoned his criminal kid – who was convicted of gun violations and pleaded guilty to tax offenses in 2024 – Hunter's $15,800-a-month home was incinerated.

hunter biden begs joe financial help la home destroyed
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is hesitant to bail out Hunter again after already granting him a presidential pardon, sources say.

Our insider said: "Rebuilding from the ashes is going to take patience and money neither of which he seems to have.

"And after Joe went out on a limb to pardon him after all the negative publicity he brought him in the White House, he's not itching to reach back into his pockets to bail him out again!"

According to other sources, Hunter, 55, has no steady income and is already leveraged to the hilt with no obvious way to pay his creditors.

The wheeler-dealer reportedly received $6.5million from moneybags lawyer Kevin Morris between 2021 and 2024 to help cover his bills and finance a new career as an artist.

hunter biden begs joe financial help la home destroyed
Source: MEGA

Hunter's Malibu mansion and art studio were destroyed in the killer L.A. blazes, wiping out his 'overpriced' paintings.

But a source said hapless Hunter's studio was also destroyed – along with expensive supplies and some of his "overpriced" paintings, which have sold for as much as $85,000 a pop.

However, with his legal slate wiped clean, Hunter won't have to pony up $1.4million in previously owed back taxes, and he has slithered out of a possible combined jail term of 42 years.

Our source said: "Hunter's still out of a home, and outside of his art sales, he has no foreseeable income."

Insiders also say the wannabe mogul only found a measly 10 buyers last year for his canvases.

hunter biden begs joe financial help la home destroyed
Source: MEGA

Ex-president Biden's scandal-plagued son once raked in millions but burned through cash on partying and excess, sources say.

Sources added it marks a big change from Hunter's money-spinning past, in which he was accused of leveraging his father's influence for profit.

According to the feds, Hunter raked in $6.9million between 2016 and 2019 from overseas business deals.

But the spendthrift – then a raging cocaine addict and boozer – burned through $683,000 on babes, $397,000 on clothes and accessories, and almost $189,000 on adult entertainment.

He also took over $1.6million in ATM withdrawals.

hunter biden begs joe financial help la home destroyed
Source: MEGA

Hunter is looking to celebrity friends such as Sean Penn, left, for help.

Now, sources say Hunter wants to hit up celeb pals such as Sean Penn – but many of them have their own problems to deal with in the fires' aftermath – and others don't want to be tainted by the troublemaker's scandal-scarred rep.

Hunter's 2021 memoir Beautiful Things flopped and our insider said: "He's talking about getting back into writing and trying podcasting. He's desperate."

