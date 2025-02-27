Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bruno Mars 'Risking Long-Term Girlfriend Walking Out on Him' As She's 'Worn Out' by Waiting For Pint-Sized Pop Star to Propose – After 14 YEARS of His 'Marriage Promises'

bruno mars girlfriend tired waiting marriage proposal
Source: JESSICACABAN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Bruno Mars could lose his longtime girlfriend Jessica Caban unless he finally puts a ring on it – quick.

Feb. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Bruno Mars' music is a staple at weddings, but the 15-time Grammy Award winner is hitting a sour note with his gorgeous girlfriend, Jessica Caban, who has waited 14 long years to bop to the beat of a marriage proposal.

Mars, 39, began dating 42-year-old actress/model and Jane the Virgin alum Caban – but while the pair shares a lavish Hollywood mansion, a friend said in recent years, they have become little more than roommates, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it's all because he's delayed plans for them to get hitched for so long.

bruno mars girlfriend tired waiting marriage proposal
Source: JESSICA CABAN OFFICIAL/FACEBOOK

Mars and Caban's relationship is said to have turned distant due to her marriage frustrations.

"Jessica has stuck by Bruno all these years, even without a promise of marriage, much less starting a family," our source said. "But she feels he takes her for granted.

"They didn't even spend the Christmas holidays together. She's at the point where she can't stand for things to continue this way."

bruno mars girlfriend tired waiting marriage proposal
Source: JESSICACABAN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Mars has avoided marriage for 14 years, and Caban is said to have grown sick of waiting.

But Mars – who said he wrote his hit When I Was Your Man for Caban, has consistently danced around the idea of getting hitched, saying: "She's my best friend. What's wrong with that?"

But our insider persists in claiming Caban bristles at her "best friend" status and has told Mars he needs to step up his romance game or else.

bruno mars girlfriend tired waiting marriage proposal
Source: BRUNO_MARS_OFFICIAL_PAGE/INSTAGRAM

Caban 'feels more like a roommate than a fiancée' to Mars, sources say.

Our insider added: "Jessica says she has plenty of friends. She wants an attentive lover, but she's been feeling like she's just window dressing in Bruno's life.

"She's let him know she's ready to bolt if she doesn't get showered with love and. affection but the sad thing is, Bruno seems oblivious to her wishes, and it's going to doom them!"

