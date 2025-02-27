EXCLUSIVE: Bruno Mars 'Risking Long-Term Girlfriend Walking Out on Him' As She's 'Worn Out' by Waiting For Pint-Sized Pop Star to Propose – After 14 YEARS of His 'Marriage Promises'

Bruno Mars' music is a staple at weddings, but the 15-time Grammy Award winner is hitting a sour note with his gorgeous girlfriend, Jessica Caban, who has waited 14 long years to bop to the beat of a marriage proposal.

Mars, 39, began dating 42-year-old actress/model and Jane the Virgin alum Caban – but while the pair shares a lavish Hollywood mansion, a friend said in recent years, they have become little more than roommates, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it's all because he's delayed plans for them to get hitched for so long.