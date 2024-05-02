Matthew Perry's Hollywood Mansion Hits Market Nearly 7 Months After 'Friends' Star's Death
A splashy Hollywood mansion purchased by Matthew Perry has hit the market for $5.2 million nearly seven months after the actor's tragic death.
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion is "gorgeously renovated" and its Zillow listing boasts an ambiance of elevated luxury complimented by the original architectural aesthetic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Perry purchased the residence seated in the hills above the Sunset Strip for $5 million just three months before he died in Oct. 2023, but he sadly never got to enjoy it. Photos of the 2,566-square-foot home capture its modern flair and special touches.
Hardwood floors are seen throughout the spacious abode, located on a 9,622 square foot lot, which also features stone finishes in the bath and an updated kitchen.
The primary bedroom is equipped with a walk-in closet and a bath with a separate shower and tub. It opens directly to the pool area, per the listing.
The Friends star, known for his lovable portrayal of Chandler Bing, died at another Los Angeles residence he owned. Perry was 54.
Authorities responded to a call of someone going into cardiac arrest at the address, and Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub. Cops said there were no signs of foul play.
An autopsy report released in December determined his cause of death was from acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine.
Contributing factors in his death included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine which is used to treat opioid use disorder.
"The manner of death is accident," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.
RadarOnline.com recently learned that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on his longtime business manager Lisa Ferguson being co-executor of his estate following news that the actor had over $1 million in personal property that had yet to be put into the trust.
Perry's Friends costars spoke out in the wake of his passing, issuing a heartfelt joint statement before they attended his funeral.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer wrote in a statement. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."