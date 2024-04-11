Matthew Perry’s Death: Judge Signs Off On Actor’s Longtime Business Manager Taking Control of ‘Friends’ Star’s Estate
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on Matthew Perry’s longtime business manager Lisa Ferguson being co-executor of his estate.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week on Ferguson’s petition to be appointed.
As we previously reported, Perry died in October at the age of 54. The actor was found inside the jacuzzi at this LA mansion. No drugs were found at the scene.
Months later, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Perry’s cause of death as “the acute effects of ketamine.”
The actor had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression a week before his death, per TMZ. However, the amount of ketamine found in his system could not have been from the “infusion therapy” because the drug’s half-life is 3-4 hours.
The Medical Examiner found that ketamine caused both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression in Perry. The report noted no other drugs were found in Perry’s system. It did not that Perry smoked 2 packs of cigarettes per day and had COPD/emphysema — along with diabetes.
In March, it was revealed Perry had named Ferguson and another woman named Robin Ruzan as co-executors of his trust. Legal paperwork showed the trust had over $1 million in personal property. However, the majority of Perry’s assets were held in a trust named the Alvy Singer Living Trust — named after Woody Allen’s character in Annie Hall.
The will was created in 2009 and left the majority of his assets to the trust.
It read, "All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate."
At the hearing, the judge found “that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”
The court granted Ferguson’s petition and appointed her the executor/personal representative of the estate. It did not mention Ruzan in the minute order.
The judge gave Perry’s longtime business manager until 2025 to handle debts and distribute the assets to the actor’s beneficiaries.