EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner's 'Fed-Up' Fiancé John Miller 'Has Given Actress Ultimatum Before They Get Hitched': 'Get Rid of Ben Affleck, Or I‘m Out!'
Jennifer Garner's fiancé John Miller's patience is running out – and he's insisting she set some firm boundaries with her ex, Ben Affleck, before they say their "I dos" this summer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the famously generous Garner still has a close bond with her ex-husband, the father of her three children.
"John wants to take the front seat in Jen's life and right now, Ben is pretty much occupying that spot," our source told us.
They added: "John's been infinitely patient, but it's got to change, or he will have to seriously consider bowing out.
"He's not asking Jen to cut Ben out of her life, but John wants to be the priority, he wants to be her No. 1."
After Garner and Affleck, both 52, finalized their divorce in October 2018, she began dating 47-year-old burger chain CEO Miller.
Our insider added: "When they get married, John doesn't want HIS wife to have a codependent rela- tionship with her ex-husband, which is not that much to ask.
"The worry is it may be impossible for Jen to follow through with changing the dynamic with Ben because it's been set this way for so long.
"There's no doubt she's in love with John and values him in her life, but that doesn't guarantee she'll be able to break her bond with Ben.
"She feels responsible for him in a way – he is, after all, the father of her kids."