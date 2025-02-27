EXCLUSIVE: Gary Coleman's Widow Reveals Actor's 'Lying' Mother 'Didn't Care' About Famous Son Following His Death As Mystery Grows Over his 'Disconnected' Family in Wake of Mystery Passing
Gary Coleman's widow, Shannon Price, is now calling out the late actor's family, claiming they never reached out to her following his death and they "didn't care" about him.
In a new interview, Price attempts to clear up shocking information revealed in Peacock's documentary on the former child star titled GARY, in which they also alleged she was involved in the Diff'rent Strokes star's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The documentary claims "numerous people" reached out to Price after the Hollywood star's passing, but she is now shutting down that claim.
She explained: "... The parents did not reach out to me, period. We had called them that day and of course Gary's mother, this is typical Adonia, it's fine, I don't care to say this on record. She lies and we know this and they all lie, but the first thing that she asked was 'when is the funeral?'"
Price claimed: "She did not care about Gary, period, because let me tell you somebody that for the first thing that they say when you call them, that's ridiculous.
"The (rest of the family) are just so disconnected from the truth and I just don't feel like they have any credentials of what they were saying on camera in the documentary."
Price then claimed Coleman's Diff'rent Strokes co-star Todd Bridges and his friend and manager, Dion Mial, also did not reach out to her following his death, despite saying they did in the documentary.
She said: "Todd, no, never had contact with me. Dion, we never had contact the day that Gary passed away, so for him to say that in the documentary was not true at all.
"... Gary did not want anything to do with him or Todd. He did not like the fact that I tried to reconcile their friendship. He hated that and then he kind of like despised me because of that and I felt really bad. I didn't know how bad their relationships ended with those three, meaning Gary, Todd and Dion..."
Coleman died in May 2010 at the age of 42 after mysteriously falling inside of his Utah home. He suffered an intracranial hemorrhage and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was put in a medically-induced coma.
After his condition failed to improve, Price made the decision to take Coleman off life support.
While Price and Coleman divorced just a year after they tied the knot in 2007, the pair shared the home together.
Even years after his passing, some of Coleman's fans believe Price is behind his death, a theory she has continued to reject, calling the accusations "horrible." However, she claims they were both physical to one another during their relationship.
She said in the interview: "You know... we had our spats like every couple does and yeah there were some physical attacks on both ends, but you know I did not come from a very good upbringing and I feel like sometimes that anger or that physical that did come out was due to that.
"It's not that I wanted that but I think you know with my upbringing there were a lot of triggers that set that."
She added: "When he had bad days they were bad days... they were sad heartbreaking days and unfortunately we both had to kind of pay the consequence of the physical of it but we got over it. We're still together, we loved each other through and through.
"If I had to of course I would do it all over again I would do it again..."