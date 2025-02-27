Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Scared' Sean Murray 'Gripped With Panic' His Head Will Roll After Being Left the Last Star Standing From Original 'NCIS' Actor

Sean Murray is panicked about his future on NCIS as the last remaining original cast member.

Feb. 27 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Sean Murray is the last star standing from the original cast of NCIS but the 22-season veteran still fears his job may be in jeopardy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Murray, as Special Agent Timothy McGee, has been a steadfast presence amid a revolving door of high-profile castmates.

Some were axed, while others, such as fan favorites Michael Weatherly and Pauley Perrette, left after reportedly butting heads with series anchor Mark Harmon, who bowed out himself in 2021 but remains as a franchise producer.

Yet, Murray, 47, admits he feels no job security.

"I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years, no one is quite safe," he shared. "I have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."

Insiders shared Murray has been assured he's slated to return for this fall's season 23, but he remains uneasy about his fate, even worrying that producers could kill off McGee just for shock value.

The source added: "Even with its lasting success, NCIS has always had a lot of drama behind the scenes. But Sean has kept his head down and kept going, trying to stay out of the real-life soap operas playing out on the set.

"But he always lives on the edge, fearing producers are going to kill him off for a big dramatic scene and he'll lose that fat $300,000-an-epidsoe payday."

