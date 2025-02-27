EXCLUSIVE: 'Scared' Sean Murray 'Gripped With Panic' His Head Will Roll After Being Left the Last Star Standing From Original 'NCIS' Actor

Sean Murray is the last star standing from the original cast of NCIS but the 22-season veteran still fears his job may be in jeopardy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Murray, as Special Agent Timothy McGee, has been a steadfast presence amid a revolving door of high-profile castmates.

Some were axed, while others, such as fan favorites Michael Weatherly and Pauley Perrette, left after reportedly butting heads with series anchor Mark Harmon, who bowed out himself in 2021 but remains as a franchise producer.