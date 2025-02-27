Gene Hackman's Forgotten Fling: How He Left Actress So Wowed With Bedroom Prowess She Boasted They Had 'Epic' Sex

Leachman, who died in 2021 aged 94, explained she crossed paths with Hackman, who passed away aged 95 on Wednesday, February 26, while the two were filming separate movies in San Francisco in the 70s.

They just so happened to be staying at the same hotel and decided to grab dinner together one night.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show star wrote: "As we moved into the main course, it was as if a cosmic wind enveloped us. Some giant space magnet was pulling us together."