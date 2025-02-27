EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Miranda Lambert's Decision to Become Support Act For Controversial Crooner Morgan Wallen On His Stadium Tour Revealed – 'It's a Smart Strategic Move'

Fans are baffled and angry that Miranda Lambert has agreed to play second fiddle to controversial crooner Morgan Wallen on his stadium tour this summer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said that agreeing to be the opening act on Wallen's I'm the Problem tour will allow Lambert, 41, to play much bigger venues than she can on her own – and she also doesn't mind cashing in on the massive paydays.

But longtime fans slammed the move online, with many objecting to her piggybacking onto the 31-year-old's tour, especially after he narrowly escaped being tossed in the slammer last year after throwing a chair off the roof of a bar in Nashville that landed near two police officers.