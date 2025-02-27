EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Miranda Lambert's Decision to Become Support Act For Controversial Crooner Morgan Wallen On His Stadium Tour Revealed – 'It's a Smart Strategic Move'
Fans are baffled and angry that Miranda Lambert has agreed to play second fiddle to controversial crooner Morgan Wallen on his stadium tour this summer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said that agreeing to be the opening act on Wallen's I'm the Problem tour will allow Lambert, 41, to play much bigger venues than she can on her own – and she also doesn't mind cashing in on the massive paydays.
But longtime fans slammed the move online, with many objecting to her piggybacking onto the 31-year-old's tour, especially after he narrowly escaped being tossed in the slammer last year after throwing a chair off the roof of a bar in Nashville that landed near two police officers.
Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and was sentenced to seven days incarceration at a DUI education center and probation.
The Whiskey Glasses singer had previously been blacklisted after being caught on video uttering racial slurs.
"Hmm, Team Miranda forever, but this comes as a shock," said one.
Another wrote: "I'm so disappointed in both of you. May God forgive you both."
But for many more online commenters, Wallen wasn't the problem, it was that Lambert, considered country royalty by many, has been relegated to second-class status on Wallen's tour.
"You are not a side dish. You are a main course," one fan wrote on social media.
"I'm so confused about why you're opening for anyone. You should be the headliner," said another.
The Mama's Broken Heart singer seemed to appreciate her fans' point of view, replying: "It's not wrong, but it's not right."
But an insider in her camp explained there is a method to her "madness" in agreeing to be a supporting act for Wallen, whose tour kicks off in June.
The insider said: "Hey, Miranda got her start warming up for Toby Keith and others in arenas and amphitheaters – it got her out of playing the honky-tonks and in front of a whole lot more people.
"She's graduated to playing arenas now, but she isn't big enough to sell out football stadiums like Morgan does."
So she decided to go along for the ride and pick up new fans to get to the point where she herself can headline those stadiums.
The insider pointed out: "Plus, it's not like she and Morgan are strangers.
"They've been good pals for years, and she's looking forward to raising a little hell with him on this massive tour."