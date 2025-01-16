BLOND:ISH To Headline ICONS at Playa Pacha in FIVE LUXE Hotel Dubai

Who’s BLOND:ISH?

Far more than a DJ, BLOND:ISH is a trailblazing force in electronic music and a dedicated advocate for environmental change. Known for her electrifying energy, seamless genre-blending sound, and ability to captivate crowds with every track, BLOND:ISH guarantees a dancefloor escape like no other.

Her magnetic presence has become a global phenomenon, and her mission to inspire people to live their best lives shines through her music.On February 7, BLOND:ISH will showcase tracks that preview her highly anticipated album, Never Walk Alone, set to drop just a week later on February 14 via Insomniac Records.

This latest release is a love letter to the dancefloor, packed with club-ready beats that will keep you moving well into the night.

A Party with Purpose

BLOND:ISH doesn’t just bring the music—she brings the message. As the founder of Bye Bye Plastics, a nonprofit working to eliminate single-use plastics from the music industry, she’s a champion for eco-conscious partying.

Playa Pacha, Dubai’s newest luxury entertainment hotspot, is the perfect partner for her mission.

Powered 100% by solar energy and holding the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, Playa Pacha is a green venue that proves sustainability and luxury can go hand in hand.