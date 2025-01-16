BLOND:ISH To Headline ICONS at Playa Pacha in FIVE LUXE Hotel Dubai
Get ready, Dubai!
ICONS at Playa Pacha Pool and Beach Club is back, and this time it’s bringing the genre-defying energy of BLOND:ISH to Jumeirah Beach Residence on February 7, 2025.
This event promises to be a night of unforgettable beats, incredible vibes, and all the luxury you’d expect from the ultra stunning FIVE LUXE hotel.
Who’s BLOND:ISH?
Far more than a DJ, BLOND:ISH is a trailblazing force in electronic music and a dedicated advocate for environmental change. Known for her electrifying energy, seamless genre-blending sound, and ability to captivate crowds with every track, BLOND:ISH guarantees a dancefloor escape like no other.
Her magnetic presence has become a global phenomenon, and her mission to inspire people to live their best lives shines through her music.On February 7, BLOND:ISH will showcase tracks that preview her highly anticipated album, Never Walk Alone, set to drop just a week later on February 14 via Insomniac Records.
This latest release is a love letter to the dancefloor, packed with club-ready beats that will keep you moving well into the night.
A Party with Purpose
BLOND:ISH doesn’t just bring the music—she brings the message. As the founder of Bye Bye Plastics, a nonprofit working to eliminate single-use plastics from the music industry, she’s a champion for eco-conscious partying.
Playa Pacha, Dubai’s newest luxury entertainment hotspot, is the perfect partner for her mission.
Powered 100% by solar energy and holding the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, Playa Pacha is a green venue that proves sustainability and luxury can go hand in hand.
The Venue: Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE
Located on the glamorous beachfront of FIVE LUXE, Playa Pacha redefines nightlife in Dubai.
As part of The Pacha Group’s iconic Ibiza-inspired entertainment brand, the venue features a sprawling private beach, stunning sea views, and an unrivaled lineup of world-renowned DJs. Indulge in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and curated cocktails as you dance under the stars to the sounds of global talent.
With its glittering sights of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jumeirah, Playa Pacha offers a magical backdrop for unforgettable experiences.FIVE LUXE itself is a marvel of modern luxury and sustainability.
Boasting 222 opulent hotel rooms and suites, a private beach club, ReFIVE Spa, and cutting-edge energy-efficient systems, the property stands as the world’s highest-rated 5-star hotel green building under LEED v4.
Combining eco-consciousness with opulence, it’s a testament to the future of hospitality.
Don’t Miss Out!
ICONS has a reputation for bringing the world’s most sought-after DJs to Dubai, and this event with BLOND:ISH is no exception.
Following incredible 2024 performances by artists like Keinemusik’s Adam Port and Rampa, as well as Marco Carola and Joseph Capriati, the series continues its legacy of unforgettable nights. With a limited dancefloor capacity, securing your spot early is essential.
Join the Party
Whether you’re a die-hard BLOND:ISH fan or simply looking for an extraordinary night out, ICONS at Playa Pacha is your ticket to an elevated experience.
Mark February 7, 2025, in your calendar and prepare for a night to dance the night away under the Dubai stars.
Book now to ensure you don’t miss this iconic event. For tickets and more information, visit playapachadubai.com or follow them on Instagram @playapachadubai.