EXCLUSIVE: A-Listers 'Planning to Be Out of Town' When Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trial Kicks Off — 'Hollywood Will Be Deserted!'
Tinseltown is set to lose a lot of its sparkle when Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial kicks off in a couple of months.
A host of A-Listers including Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Russell Brand, Machine Gun Kelly, Ashton Kutcher, Usher, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Kevin Hart and Will Smith have all been guests at Diddy parties down the years, RadarOnline.com has revealed.
We have now heard "droves of A-listers" will be hopping on private jets for a place in the sun when the most explosive court case in showbiz kicks off in May.
A showbiz insider told us: "The homes of the rich and famous with any kind of links to Combs, no matter how innocent, will be empty come May. No one will wish to be around when the hearing kicks off and Combs starts throwing names around.
"Those who have been friends with him could have their names dragged through the mud and they will opt to get out of Dodge, or Hollywood, and stick their heads in the sand, quite literally perhaps, on a beach as far away from the courthouse as possible."
The news comes as we revealed how the jailed rapper was suing NBCUniversal and production company Ample for $100million, claiming defamation over falsehoods in their new Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary.
In Combs' complaint, filed in New York on Wednesday, his lawyers argued the documentary falsely suggested their client had committed serious crimes such as serial murder, the rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors – while also attempting to sensationalize his psychological state.
The lawsuit alleged: "It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a 'monster' and 'an embodiment of Lucifer’ with 'a lot of similarities to Jeffrey Epstein.'"
The complaint detailed the false claims broadcasted by NBC and Peacock in January, including the suggestion Combs, 55, played a role in the 2018 death of his ex Kim Porter.
He and Porter, who were in an on-and-off relationship from 1994 to 2007, shared three children.
Combs, 55, one of the most successful rappers and music moguls in the US, will stand trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
He also faces dozens of lawsuits from individuals who say they were harmed and exploited by the rapper through drugs, alcohol and physical abuse.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and rejected the accusations in the individual lawsuits, calling them attempts "for a quick payday".
If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the racketeering charge and a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking.
US District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled his trial will begin on 5 May.
Prosecutor Emily Johnson told the judge that the government would need three weeks to present its case.
Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said the rapper's team will need a week for theirs.
Combs' trial, scheduled to take place at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse in New York City, is expected to be public.
All of Combs' court proceedings thus far have been open to the media and the public, but not livestreamed.