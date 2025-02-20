EXCLUSIVE: A-Listers 'Planning to Be Out of Town' When Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trial Kicks Off — 'Hollywood Will Be Deserted!'

We have now heard "droves of A-listers" will be hopping on private jets for a place in the sun when the most explosive court case in showbiz kicks off in May.

A showbiz insider told us: "The homes of the rich and famous with any kind of links to Combs, no matter how innocent, will be empty come May. No one will wish to be around when the hearing kicks off and Combs starts throwing names around.

"Those who have been friends with him could have their names dragged through the mud and they will opt to get out of Dodge, or Hollywood, and stick their heads in the sand, quite literally perhaps, on a beach as far away from the courthouse as possible."

The news comes as we revealed how the jailed rapper was suing NBCUniversal and production company Ample for $100million, claiming defamation over falsehoods in their new Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary.

In Combs' complaint, filed in New York on Wednesday, his lawyers argued the documentary falsely suggested their client had committed serious crimes such as serial murder, the rape of minors, and sex trafficking of minors – while also attempting to sensationalize his psychological state.