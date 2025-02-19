Your tip
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Were Hammered With Chilling Death Threats In Wake of Now-Dropped Claim He Raped Teen With Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Jay-Z reveals 'death threats' he and wife Beyoncé received over since-droppped lawsuit.

Feb. 18 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been hit with chilling death threats after woman claimed he raped her alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs when she was 13-years-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite the anonymous woman, known as Jane Doe in her filing, dropping her lawsuit, Jay-Z – whose real name is Shawn Carter – said his continues to face backlash over her "malicious and fictitious" claim, which he has vehemently denied.

The Empire State of Mind rapper, 55, has been under intense scrutiny since the now-dropped lawsuit was filed, with critics hammering him and the Texas Hold Em singer, 43, over their association with Combs, 55, who is currently behind bars on sex trafficking charges.

In a recent legal declaration, Jay-Z addressed backlash he's received since the woman alleged he and Combs raped her following the 2000 MTV Music Awards.

He said his reputation has been tarnished and he and his family have been "threatened with violence" over the lawsuit, including people online saying they want to "'kill' or 'execute' us."

Some online critics have called for Jay-Z to be locked up like Combs "in prison. Then later in hell."

Among the onslaught of attacks Jay-Z cited in the legal declaration included social media users branding him a "satanist," a "trafficker," a "terrorist" and a "monster."

Jay-Z further claimed he's been called the "n-word" by some crazed trolls.

On Friday, February 14, Doe's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, quietly dropped the civil lawsuit against the music star and Combs. But legal drama between the rapper and Texas attorney is far from over.

Jay-Z sued Buzbee for civil distortion, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress several months ago.

In a recent legal declaration, filed on February 10 in Los Angeles, the rapper alleged the attorney strategically filed Doe's lawsuit as he was set to attend the premier of daughter Blue Ivy's new movie, Mufasa: The Lion King.

He claimed Buzbee intentionally filed the lawsuit a day before the premiere "to put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."

In Jay-Z's defamation suit, he claimed Buzbee cost him $20million in business deals and endorsements.

He wrote in his declaration: "I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head — that I either bow to his demands or endure personal financial ruin."

Jay-Z further claimed the since-dropped lawsuit has caused him "mental anguish" and forced him into hiding because of Doe's claims.

The performer previously attempted to Doe's identity revealed, however, a judge rejected his request in December.

While Doe's lawsuit was among the most sensational to be filed from Buzbee, the Texas attorney has brought several lawsuits against Combs.

Since being arrested in September, Combs faces an additional 40 lawsuits, many of which were filed by Buzbee on behalf of the music mogul's alleged victims, some of which claimed they were assaulted as minors.

