Kardashians Getting 'Special' VIP Treatment In Court As Battle With Blac Chyna Continues

Every day, they arrive with "two or three of their bodyguards and during each break and lunch they are escorted into a private room used mostly by officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department," an insider told The Sun, highlighting the courthouse has given other celebrities VIP treatment in the past amid growing safety concerns.

As for Chyna, she has been utilizing a "separate smaller private room during breaks and lunch, but she does not bring security with her," said the source, noting she has used the public entrance and exit.

Fans are taking sides as the court battle heats up. Chyna is suing the famous family, claiming they put a stop to her reality show Rob & Chyna's second season by down-talking her to E! execs.

The Kardashians deny those claims.