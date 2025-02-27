'Egotistical Hothead’: NBC Nightly News Succession Drama as Hot Favorite Tom Llamas Faces Mutiny From Rank and File Coworkers
NBC staffers are said to be furious about "egotistical hothead" Tom Llamas being eyed as Lester Holt's successor for the Nightly News, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While NBC's top brass has seemingly been prepping Llamas to take over for the iconic anchor since he was poached from ABC News in 2021, he hasn't exactly won over many of his colleagues since joining the network.
Llamas, 45, has eagerly been waiting in the wings to take the helm at Nightly News for some time now.
Holt, 65, has anchored the primetime slot since taking over for Brian Williamsw in 2015.
After racking up countless hours behind the desk at ABC World News Tonight, where he served as the weekend host from 2014 to 2021, Llamas was said to be "impatiently" waiting for Holt to announce his retirement since November.
He joined the network in 2021 as a senior national correspondent and a primetime anchor for their digital program, NBC News Now.
Since then, rumors swirled Llamas was poached with the intention of replacing Holt, especially due to his longtime connection with NBC News Group chief Cesar Conde.
While sources previously told the Post upon Llamas joining the network that he was "clearly being groomed for a big role," colleagues are said to not be on board with the move due to Llamas' ego.
Puck reported Dylan Byers noted one instance in which Llamas rubbed staffers the wrong way when he exploded on a producer after he was upset over the size of the monitor provided for his live shot.
Llamas reportedly told the producer, "Big time talent, big time monitor, man."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the moment Llamas has reportedly been waiting for finally came on Monday, February 24, when Holt revealed he would be stepping down from his post at Nightly News to take on a full-time role at Dateline in a staff memo.
While Llamas is said to be vying to the spot, he's not alone in wanting to take over for Holt.
Insiders claimed a newsroom war has erupted between Llamas and White House correspondent Hallie Jackson over Holt's gig.
Llamas and Jackson, 40, were said to be "fighting" to prove to network bosses they were the best pick for the job.
A source said: "Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas – who came from ABC (News) just for Holt's job – are fighting to replace him.
"Hallie thinks it's her job and is telling her bosses she wants it. She and Tom are now duking it out behind the scenes."
Despite both correspondents' wishes, the source claim execs weren't totally convinced on either choice.
The insider explained: "(Network executives) don't have faith in Llamas or Jackson replacing Holt. It won't work.
"Long-timers in the newsroom think neither and have the name recognition for the job.
"There's already real anxiety in the newsroom after the loss of both Hoda (Kotb), and now Lester."