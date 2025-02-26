NBC News War! Two of Network's Top Stars 'Locking Horns in Ugly Battle' to Replace Lester Holt as Host of Nightly Current Affairs Show
A newsroom war is said to have erupted behind the scenes at NBC as anchors battle for Lester Holt's Nightly News slot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Holt, 65, recently announced he was stepping down from his primetime post at Nightly News, which he has anchored since 2015 when he replaced Brian Williams, to take on a full-time roll with Dateline.
While Tom Llamas has been rumored to be the top choice as Holt's replacement, insiders claimed White House correspondent Hallie Jackson is also eager for the position, sparking a "war" between the two.
Now, Llamas, 45, and Jackson, 40, are said to be "fighting" to convince network execs they're the right pick for the gig.
The insider said: "Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas – who came from ABC (News) just for Holt's job – are fighting to replace him.
"Hallie thinks it's her job and is telling her bosses she wants it. She and Tom are now duking it out behind the scenes."
Despite both correspondents desperately wanting the job, the source claimed network bosses don't have much confidence in either choice.
They explained: "(Network executives) doesn't have faith in Llamas or Jackson replacing Holt. It won't work.
"Long-timers in the newsroom think neither and have the name recognition for the job.
"There's already real anxiety in the newsroom after the loss of both Hoda (Kotb), and now Lester."
Unfortunately for the Nightly News hopefuls, Holt has left them big shoes to fill.
The insider noted: "Lester's an icon – and some night's he's still down to (ABC's) David Muir by more than 1 million viewers.
"He has that recognition, and was already down 1.6 million to Muir on some nights."
Meanwhile, another source alleged Llamas was "was promised (Holt's) job" after the network poached him from ABC in 2021.
The second insider said: "He was promised it when he went over. He sees it as his."
Llama's meager salary was also said to be a factor in network bosses leaning towards him as the replacement.
Between his gigs at the Nightly News desk and Dateline, Holt was reportedly earning around $10million per year compared to Llama's $2.5million.
Despite both insiders' claims, a network source shot down the idea of Llamas and Jackson 'duking it out' for the role.
Blake Lively Made Conflicting Statements About Author Colleen Hoover In 2 Different Interviews — As $400Million 'Harassment' Lawsuit Against 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni Explodes
The network source dismissed the insiders' claims, saying: "It’s laughable that anyone would be 'duking it out' for a position no one knew was open until this morning.
"Everyone is focused on celebrating Lester, and any rumors of infighting are just that _ rumors. This is complete BS – they are both very talented and highly regarded."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holt announced his Nightly News departure in a staff memo on Monday, February 24.
He wrote in the memo: "It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do.
"A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history."