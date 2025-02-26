Your tip

Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Kanye West Makes Another Sick Move by Questioning Whether Cassie Ventura 'Extorted' Abusive Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs Over Sexual Assault Case — Even Though Savage Hotel Beating Was Caught on Camera

Split photo of Kanye West, Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has questioned if Cassie Ventura 'exploited' her ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Feb. 25 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West is claiming his ex Cassie Ventura used her lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs to cash in.

Ventura's sexual assault lawsuit against Combs has sparked yet another explosive rant from West, who's now accusing the singer of "extorting" the jailed rapper in a since-deleted X tirade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

kanye west snl appearance unfunny cast
Source: MEGA

West's since deleted tweet adds to the long list of his controversial posts in recent weeks.

The Me & U hitmaker, Combs' ex-girlfriend for over a decade and former signee, sued the Bad Boy Records mogul of physical assault and rape in November 2023.

The case was quickly settled, though Combs denied the allegations. However, months later, shocking CCTV footage surfaced showing the him dragging, kicking, and hitting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel – backing up her claims.

cassie ventura pregnant third child settling lawsuit sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA



The incident was referenced in her suit, which read: "He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her.

"He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

Combs later apologized for his "inexcusable" behavior captured in the video.

However, his mess didn't end with Ventura's settlement. Combs is currently in jail awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges, set for May 2025.

He has been accused of abusing and blackmailing several women over a span of 15 years.

Last week, West, 47, posted a series of now-deleted controversial tweets regarding Combs' lawsuit.

One of them asked: "Did Cassie extort Puff?" while raising doubts about how quickly their case was settled.

cassie ventura pregnant third child settling lawsuit sean diddy combs
Source: CNN



Despite a past feud between Combs and West, the Heartless rapper has recently shown support for his former foe while he's been detained.

Earlier this month, West launched an extensive social media tirade calling for President Donald Trump to "Free Puff" while announcing a new Yeezy clothing line in partnership with Combs' Sean John brand.

Combs thanked West in return, sharing his tweets about their clothing collaboration from behind bars.

West's support for Combs came as a surprise for many, considering their feud since 2022 when West released his controversial "White Lives Matter" merchandise.

After Combs called the message "tone deaf" in a podcast, West shared heated texts between them – including a warning about money and a strange admission of understanding how he hurt people he loves.

It's also no surprise to see West bring up the question of extortion, as his since-deleted tweet comes after he accused his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta of trying to blackmail him.

Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against him in June for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, later amending it to include claims West drugged and raped her at a studio session with Combs.

kanye west vows performance swastika shirt super bowl social media rant
Source: MEGA



The Yeezy founder denied the accusations in a series of fiery tweets, alleging she was extorting him and bringing up her supposed sexual history with NBA players.

Reports say West has relocated to Tokyo, complicating efforts to serve him legal documents – and his court hearing has been rescheduled from January 29 to March 27.

