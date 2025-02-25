Canadians Left FUMING as Key Detail is Revealed Showing 'First Signs' Trump's Regime is Set to Make Their Country America's 51st State

According to CTV News, citizen Rachel Deren said of the Google Maps error: "This alarming revelation has stirred many who have noticed, as it is an attack on our Canadian identity.

"I would like to draw attention to this disgusting display of American oppression of Canadian culture and autonomy."

The citizen also noted Canadian Google Maps users have raised the issue with the U.S.-based tech giant through complaints over the "incorrect designations" of the parks and suggested they edit the map.