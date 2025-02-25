Canadians Left FUMING as Key Detail is Revealed Showing 'First Signs' Trump's Regime is Set to Make Their Country America's 51st State
Canadians have been left outraged and raised concerns over Google Maps mislabeling provincial parks as "state" parks following repeated threats from President Donald Trump to make the country the "51st state," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One concerned citizen called the labeling mistake "an attack on our Canadian identity" and a "disgusting display of American oppression."
According to CTV News, citizen Rachel Deren said of the Google Maps error: "This alarming revelation has stirred many who have noticed, as it is an attack on our Canadian identity.
"I would like to draw attention to this disgusting display of American oppression of Canadian culture and autonomy."
The citizen also noted Canadian Google Maps users have raised the issue with the U.S.-based tech giant through complaints over the "incorrect designations" of the parks and suggested they edit the map.
Deren added: "We are proud to be Canadian and will remain so despite attempts like this from our ever increasingly hostile neighbors to the south."
According to screenshots verified by the network, the incident did not appear to be a one-off mistake, as Mount Robson Park, Whaleboat Island Marine Provincial Park, and Pinecone Burke Provincial Park were all incorrectly listed as "state" parks.
Another Canadian Google Maps user, Samantha Gietema, further raised alarm after noticing Google had removed "provincial parks" from a category on their app altogether.
Despite screenshots and outrage, a Google spokesperson insisted the company did not alter the provincial parks' labels.
They said: "The vast majority of these parks have had their existing labels for several years. We’re actively working to update labels for parks in Canada to avoid confusion."
Mackenzie Shopland, a longtime Google Maps contributor with over 20,000 edits to British Colombia parks and public natural spaces, claimed many countries are listed with "state park" markers because there is not currently a category for "provincial park."
Shopland explained: "If you ever see the extremely rare ‘provincial park’ used as a category, this was imported automatically by Google using the old Google Map Maker categories.
"They have long since simplified the categories (there used to be many hundreds of obscure categories) and provincial park is no longer an option when adding or editing parks.
"Unfortunately, Google has decided to never publish any kind of formal definition for these like the community has for Open Street Maps."
Still, concern was evident following numerous statements from Trump regarding his desire to make Canada a part of the United States.
Trump has even referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as "Governor" Trudeau.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Senator Bernie Sanders took Trump's threats as an opportunity to troll the president.
He wrote on X: "Trump has suggested that Canada become the 51st state in our union.
"Does that mean that we can adopt the Canadian health care system and guarantee health care to all, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and spend 50 percent less per capita on health care? I'm all for it."