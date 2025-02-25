WATCH: Bone-Chilling Footage That Could Mark Outbreak of World War 3 — With NATO Scrambling WARPLANES as Mad Vlad Putin's Nuke-Armed Bombers Blast Ukraine

Bone-chilling footage that could mark the outbreak of World War 3 has been released — with NATO scrambling warplanes in Poland. RadarOnline.com can report even though Vladimir Putin insisted he wants peace "as soon as possible," B-52 bomber jets were being flown less than 50 miles from the Russian border.

Source: X The chilling footage has been shared on social media.

According to reports, NATO was forced to scramble its warplanes after Russia's president used Tu-95MS nuclear-capable strategic bombers and missiles to attack Ukraine. Kyiv residents were forced to find protection in underground shelters as explosions were heard closeby in Zhytomyr, and Sumy, as well as other towns. Over the weekend, Russia launched a record 267 drones into Ukraine, reportedly killing at least 3 people on the anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine. February 24 marked three years since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Source: MEGA Trump spoke about the war during a conference at the White House.

On Monday, U.S. and Finnish troops flew less than 50 miles away from Russia's border amid fears they could approach the Polish border. NATO jets were ordered to patrol Polish airspace following the attack, with the command headquarters saying: "Attention, due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, striking targets located, in particular, in the west of Ukraine, military aviation has begun to operate in the airspace of Poland." Ground-based air defenses have been "put on alert."

A nuclear-capable B-52 strategic bomber belonging to the US Air Force conducted a flight in Estonia accompanied by NATO fighter jets. pic.twitter.com/DrhPX7CUcq — Ella Russell (@Ella__Russell1) February 25, 2025

On February 24, videos began circulating on social media of a U.S. B-52 Stratofortress flying over Estonia near Russia's border, accompanied by NATO F/A-18s and F-35A fighter jets. The insanely powerful B-52 jet is feared across the world, with it being described as "a long-range bomber that can carry nuclear weapons and is part of the U.S. Air Force's defense strategy." It's been utilized in many battles – including the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, and the War in Afghanistan.

Source: MEGA Trump claimed Putin would allegedly 'accept' a deal.

On February 24, President Trump claimed Russia's war against Ukraine could end "within weeks." The new commander in chief claimed Putin would allow European peacekeepers to be stationed in Ukraine as part of a possible agreement, which Trump said the U.S. supported. He said at the White House: "I think we could end it within weeks. If we're smart. If we're not smart, it'll keep going, and we'll keep losing young, beautiful people that shouldn't be dying." Trump said he discussed the proposal with Putin, who allegedly "would accept it." As for if Ukraine would accept the possible deal, Trump said: "We'll see."