Shocking Photo that Shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Nightmare' Jail Serving up 'Maggot-Infested' Slop to Inmates — After 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Moaned Food Was Hardest Thing About Lock-Up Life
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being served food with maggots while behind bars according to a new shocking photo.
The disgraced music star has admitted the toughest part about being in jail is what he has to eat and the latest snap may just be evidence of that, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The photo, believed to be taken inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where Combs is currently awaiting trial, shows potatoes and beans with what appears to be white maggots on them.
Inmate lawyers are now claiming it shows evidence of a "serious sanitation issue that threatens the health of our clients."
Deirdre von Dornum, of the Federal Defenders, said: "MDC assured us almost a year ago that it had thrown out all the infested food, including beans.
"This photo, taken on Sunday of a President’s Day weekend, shows there is once again a serious sanitation issue that threatens the health of our clients."
Meanwhile, defense lawyer Sabrina Shroff claimed: "Our clients are forced to eat on the margins – the white bread, the rice, food you can check to avoid bugs and vermin."
A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson, Emery Nelson, has already shut down the claims, and said there is no evidence of the presence of "maggots."
They added: "Further, it was reported in one news story that an image was taken this past Sunday, February 23, 2025, that 'shows potatoes stuffed with lumps of beans, each lump crawling with what appear to be tiny white maggots.' However, beans were not served this past Sunday at MDC Brooklyn..."
All this comes as Combs has continued to cry about the food being served in jail, after he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously said of the Bad Boy founder's time behind bars: "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)."
He added: "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."
A source told RadarOnline.com Combs was even staying away from the food completely, with fears people would try to poison him.
The insider claimed: "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing. He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned.
"He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt."
Combs, who has been denied bail three times, still has his lawyers doing all they can to have him release.
His legal team has even filed a claim regarding the search warrants used to gather evidence about Combs' "freak offs." According to his lawyers, federal agents made "false statements" in their applications to obtain search warrants on the star's Los Angeles and Miami homes, as well as his internet history.
Kanye West Branded 'Downright Dangerous' After New Expansion of his Swastika T-shirt Line — With Rapper Boasting His New Nazi Line is 'Coming in Crispy'
The 55-year-old's attorneys also claimed the alleged action violated Combs' Fourth Amendment rights with the use of an overly-broad search warrant and "presented a grossly distorted picture of the facts."
Combs' trial is expected to start in May.