Shocking Photo that Shows Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Nightmare' Jail Serving up 'Maggot-Infested' Slop to Inmates — After 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Moaned Food Was Hardest Thing About Lock-Up Life

The disgraced music star has admitted the toughest part about being in jail is what he has to eat and the latest snap may just be evidence of that, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being served food with maggots while behind bars according to a new shocking photo.

The photo, believed to be taken inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center where Combs is currently awaiting trial, shows potatoes and beans with what appears to be white maggots on them.

Inmate lawyers are now claiming it shows evidence of a "serious sanitation issue that threatens the health of our clients."

Deirdre von Dornum, of the Federal Defenders, said: "MDC assured us almost a year ago that it had thrown out all the infested food, including beans.

"This photo, taken on Sunday of a President’s Day weekend, shows there is once again a serious sanitation issue that threatens the health of our clients."