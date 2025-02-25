Kanye West Branded 'Downright Dangerous' After New Expansion of his Swastika T-shirt Line — With Rapper Boasting His New Nazi Line is 'Coming in Crispy'

As RadarOnline.com reported, West threatened to perform in one of his derogatory designs during another rant. The music star claimed he would wear the t-shirt at next year's Super Bowl.

He wrote on X: "Next year I’m performing at the Super Bowl wearing my wittle T shirt. People with money bought my wittle t shirt."

West also said Shopify "gave (him his) account back" but he had "no intention of using it."

He further claimed he had been planning to release the design for "over eight years," explaining: "It was so intriguing to me that a symbol carried so much programming.

"I remember going to Japan and being shocked when I saw what’s known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it — that’s how I had been programmed. Then I learned that the swastika had many different meanings and names."