Kanye West Branded 'Downright Dangerous' After New Expansion of his Swastika T-shirt Line — With Rapper Boasting His New Nazi Line is 'Coming in Crispy'
The Anti-Defamation League has called Kanye West "downright dangerous" after the disturbed rapper promised to expand his swastika t-shirt line – and promoted the expansion with an offensive Holocaust joke online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
West – who now goes by Ye – faced intense backlash after he launched a bizarre Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his Yeezy website, where a single white t-shirt featuring a black swastika was for sale.
West's offensive shirt was listed under "HH-01," which the Anti-Defamation League said was code for "Heil Hitler."
The Super Bowl ad and t-shirt listing followed a multi-day tirade from West, in which he made antisemitic, racist and misogynistic posts on X before his account was suspended.
While Shopify removed his website, damage had already been done and prominent members of the Jewish community, as well as allies, called on fans to unfollow the rapper.
Despite viral outrage, West appeared to be emboldened by the response to his latest Yeezy addition – and has vowed to expand the clothing line.
On Saturday, February 23, the Gold Digger hitmaker posted another slew of disturbing comments on X showcasing his offensive clothing collection.
Alongside a photo of the short and long-sleeve t-shirts in black, red and white with black swastikas, he wrote the line was "coming in crispy," a disgusting reference to Nazi concentration camps where Jewish people were executed and their remains were incinerated.
He additionally shared selfie wearing a black t-shirt with a white swastika, which he captioned: "never mention money."
Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director, said of the post: "There is no excuse – none – for praising Hitler.
"Glorifying a genocidal dictator with swastika merch is not 'edgy' or "controversial.'
"When someone with Kanye's influence spreads Nazi glorification, it emboldens extremists. It's unacceptable and downright dangerous."
Wild Conspiracy Theory Spreads Over 'It Ends With Us' $400Million 'Harassment' Bust-Up Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — Involving Actress' Under-Fire Husband Ryan Reynolds
As RadarOnline.com reported, West threatened to perform in one of his derogatory designs during another rant. The music star claimed he would wear the t-shirt at next year's Super Bowl.
He wrote on X: "Next year I’m performing at the Super Bowl wearing my wittle T shirt. People with money bought my wittle t shirt."
West also said Shopify "gave (him his) account back" but he had "no intention of using it."
He further claimed he had been planning to release the design for "over eight years," explaining: "It was so intriguing to me that a symbol carried so much programming.
"I remember going to Japan and being shocked when I saw what’s known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it — that’s how I had been programmed. Then I learned that the swastika had many different meanings and names."
During his outrageous rant, West said the Jewish community should "forgive Hitler," before noting of his recent tirade: "This time, I pushed every cancelable idea possible."
He was referring to his Super Bowl weekend posts, in which he declared he was a "a Nazi" and wrote "I love Hitler," before praising tech mogul Elon Musk after he made an apparent Nazi salute at President Donald Trump's inauguration.
West called Musk "the most lit person that’s ever been on Twitter."