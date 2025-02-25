Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kanye West

Kanye West Branded 'Downright Dangerous' After New Expansion of his Swastika T-shirt Line — With Rapper Boasting His New Nazi Line is 'Coming in Crispy'

Photo of Kanye West, t-shirt
Source: MEGA;YEEZY

Kanye West has vowed to expand his derogatory clothing line.

Profile Image

Feb. 25 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Anti-Defamation League has called Kanye West "downright dangerous" after the disturbed rapper promised to expand his swastika t-shirt line – and promoted the expansion with an offensive Holocaust joke online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

West – who now goes by Ye – faced intense backlash after he launched a bizarre Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his Yeezy website, where a single white t-shirt featuring a black swastika was for sale.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west snl appearance unfunny cast
Source: MEGA

The rapper's since deleted tweet adds to the long list of his controversial posts in recent weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

West's offensive shirt was listed under "HH-01," which the Anti-Defamation League said was code for "Heil Hitler."

The Super Bowl ad and t-shirt listing followed a multi-day tirade from West, in which he made antisemitic, racist and misogynistic posts on X before his account was suspended.

While Shopify removed his website, damage had already been done and prominent members of the Jewish community, as well as allies, called on fans to unfollow the rapper.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west uses super bowl ad to sell disturbing swastika t shirts
Source: YEEZY

The controversial rapper attempted to sell shirts with a swastika on it over Super Bowl weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite viral outrage, West appeared to be emboldened by the response to his latest Yeezy addition – and has vowed to expand the clothing line.

On Saturday, February 23, the Gold Digger hitmaker posted another slew of disturbing comments on X showcasing his offensive clothing collection.

Alongside a photo of the short and long-sleeve t-shirts in black, red and white with black swastikas, he wrote the line was "coming in crispy," a disgusting reference to Nazi concentration camps where Jewish people were executed and their remains were incinerated.

He additionally shared selfie wearing a black t-shirt with a white swastika, which he captioned: "never mention money."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west japan deal risk bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

The ADL CEO said West's 'Nazi glorification' is 'unacceptable and downright dangerous.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director, said of the post: "There is no excuse – none – for praising Hitler.

"Glorifying a genocidal dictator with swastika merch is not 'edgy' or "controversial.'

"When someone with Kanye's influence spreads Nazi glorification, it emboldens extremists. It's unacceptable and downright dangerous."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west snl appearance unfunny cast
Source: MEGA

West claimed he wanted to release the design for 'over eight years' in a vile rant.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Embedded Image

Wild Conspiracy Theory Spreads Over 'It Ends With Us' $400Million 'Harassment' Bust-Up Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — Involving Actress' Under-Fire Husband Ryan Reynolds

Photo of Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively Made Conflicting Statements About Author Colleen Hoover In 2 Different Interviews — As $400Million 'Harassment' Lawsuit Against 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni Explodes

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, West threatened to perform in one of his derogatory designs during another rant. The music star claimed he would wear the t-shirt at next year's Super Bowl.

He wrote on X: "Next year I’m performing at the Super Bowl wearing my wittle T shirt. People with money bought my wittle t shirt."

West also said Shopify "gave (him his) account back" but he had "no intention of using it."

He further claimed he had been planning to release the design for "over eight years," explaining: "It was so intriguing to me that a symbol carried so much programming.

"I remember going to Japan and being shocked when I saw what’s known as the swastika on clothing. It felt illegal to even look at it — that’s how I had been programmed. Then I learned that the swastika had many different meanings and names."

During his outrageous rant, West said the Jewish community should "forgive Hitler," before noting of his recent tirade: "This time, I pushed every cancelable idea possible."

He was referring to his Super Bowl weekend posts, in which he declared he was a "a Nazi" and wrote "I love Hitler," before praising tech mogul Elon Musk after he made an apparent Nazi salute at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

West called Musk "the most lit person that’s ever been on Twitter."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.