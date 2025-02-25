Wild Conspiracy Theory Spreads Over 'It Ends With Us' $400Million 'Harassment' Bust-Up Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni — Involving Actress' Under-Fire Husband Ryan Reynolds
The war between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a fresh twist courtesy of a wild conspiracy theory involving a 2020 film starring the actress and husband Ryan Reynolds.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans have noticed startling similarities between Lively and Baldoni's infamous dance scene in It Ends With Us, where the actress alleges she was sexually harassed by the director, and a key moment in the movie Green Lantern, starring the Gossip Girl star, 37, and Reynolds, 48.
Her now husband was married to Scarlett Johansson at the time of filming, but fans have claimed the intimate scene was when the pair fell for each other and have speculated Lively wanted to replicate it in her movie with Baldoni.
The director, 41, has accused Lively and Reynolds of taking control of his film as part of his $400million lawsuit against the Hollywood power couple.
An eagle-eyed fan wrote on X: "I noticed that about 30 mins into the film, there's a scene where Lively and Reynolds' characters dance in a bar in an almost identical way to the slow dance scene from IEWU. The only difference is the characters were talking."
Posing their conspiracy, they questioned: "Could it be possible that Lively was trying to recreate the scene to be similar to the scene she did with her husband when she fell in love with him?
"Did she rewrite the scene to mirror the details of the dance? Is this what she means when she says her husband is 'all over this movie'?
"Did Reynolds see this and get jealous because it hit a nerve?"
Lively reportedly riled the producers with demands to take creative control of It Ends With Us after she previously confessed: "My husband is all over this movie."
She said: "The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that, but you now."
She added: "We help each other, we work together so much… he works on everything I do, I work on everything he does, so his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."
The similarities between the scenes have led fans to wonder whether perhaps the dance scene could have been Blake's idea or whether she mimicked her acting in the previous scene with her husband.
Taking to the comments, fans agreed as they penned: "Great observation!! Even down to the twirl! Well spotted."
Another speculated: "Just another layer of weirdness in an already strange situation. It's weird that a Blake would choose a movie about abuse that blows up in everyone's face—especially when it mirrors how she and her husband first met on set."
Lively and Baldoni are set to face each other in court next year after the director hit back with counter-allegations of defamation and attempting to destroy his reputation and livelihood.
Last month, the director also released the unedited footage of the dance scene between himself and Blake after she accused him of dragging his lips down her neck and telling her "it smells so good."
In her civil rights complaint, the actress insisted nobody overheard the comment because the romantic montage was silent and the microphones were switched off.
However, it was later revealed Baldoni’s equipment was switched on – and while he can be heard saying it's her fake tan that "smells good," as the pair joke, Lively's legal team is insisting "the video itself is damning."